Come Work With Us! CDT is Hiring an English Editor

English Editor
Position:
China Digital Times (CDT) is hiring an English editor. We are looking for an energetic, self-motivated person with experience in journalism and an avid interest in China. The position is remote but we prefer candidates based in the San Francisco Bay Area; Vancouver, BC; or elsewhere within the Pacific time zone. We will also consider applicants located elsewhere. This is a full-time position.
We are looking for an experienced editor to help edit and write content for CDT English. A successful candidate will be able to function independently while also being able to work effectively as part of a small team.
Qualifications:
- At least three years experience writing and/or editing, preferably in the journalism field
- Knowledge of contemporary Chinese society and politics and familiarity with ongoing current events there
- Fluency in written Chinese and the ability to work in a bilingual environment
- Detail-oriented, highly organized, and able to work under tight deadlines
- Familiarity with or willingness to learn the workings of WordPress CMS and basic HTML
- Strong command of English grammar, spelling, punctuation, and style; familiarity with AP Style preferred
Expertise in China studies, international relations and global politics, or digital media and information technology are especially welcome.
Responsibilities:
- Monitor news about China and help assign daily posts
- Write daily news posts, conduct research and write reports, write content for China Digital Space wiki site, etc
- Attend weekly editorial meetings
- Copy edit all CDT content
- Translate content from Chinese to English
- Help manage CDT’s presence on social media
- Help guide CDT’s editorial direction and generate ideas for new content and features
Pay is dependent on experience and we offer a comprehensive benefits package including paid time off, health insurance, and a flexible schedule. To apply, please send a cover letter and resume to [email protected] (Put English Editor in the Subject line).