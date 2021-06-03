Come Work With Us! CDT is Hiring an English Editor

Posted by | Jun 3, 2021

English Editor

Position:

China Digital Times (CDT) is hiring an English editor. We are looking for an energetic, self-motivated person with experience in journalism and an avid interest in China. The position is remote but we prefer candidates based in the San Francisco Bay Area; Vancouver, BC; or elsewhere within the Pacific time zone. We will also consider applicants located elsewhere. This is a full-time position.

We are looking for an experienced editor to help edit and write content for CDT English. A successful candidate will be able to function independently while also being able to work effectively as part of a small team.  

Qualifications:

  • At least three years experience writing and/or editing, preferably in the journalism field
  • Knowledge of contemporary Chinese society and politics and familiarity with ongoing current events there
  • Fluency in written Chinese and the ability to work in a bilingual environment
  • Detail-oriented, highly organized, and able to work under tight deadlines
  • Familiarity with or willingness to learn the workings of WordPress CMS and basic HTML 
  • Strong command of English grammar, spelling, punctuation, and style; familiarity with AP Style preferred

Expertise in China studies, international relations and global politics, or digital media and information technology are especially welcome.

Responsibilities:

  • Monitor news about China and help assign daily posts
  • Write daily news posts, conduct research and write reports, write content for China Digital Space wiki site, etc
  • Attend weekly editorial meetings
  • Copy edit all CDT content
  • Translate content from Chinese to English
  • Help manage CDT’s presence on social media 
  • Help guide CDT’s editorial direction and generate ideas for new content and features

Pay is dependent on experience and we offer a comprehensive benefits package including paid time off, health insurance, and a flexible schedule. To apply, please send a cover letter and resume to [email protected] (Put English Editor in the Subject line). 

