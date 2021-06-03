Come Work With Us! CDT is Hiring an English Editor

English Editor

Position:

China Digital Times (CDT) is hiring an English editor. We are looking for an energetic, self-motivated person with experience in journalism and an avid interest in China. The position is remote but we prefer candidates based in the San Francisco Bay Area; Vancouver, BC; or elsewhere within the Pacific time zone. We will also consider applicants located elsewhere. This is a full-time position.

We are looking for an experienced editor to help edit and write content for CDT English. A successful candidate will be able to function independently while also being able to work effectively as part of a small team.

Qualifications:

At least three years experience writing and/or editing, preferably in the journalism field

Knowledge of contemporary Chinese society and politics and familiarity with ongoing current events there

Fluency in written Chinese and the ability to work in a bilingual environment

Detail-oriented, highly organized, and able to work under tight deadlines

Familiarity with or willingness to learn the workings of WordPress CMS and basic HTML

Strong command of English grammar, spelling, punctuation, and style; familiarity with AP Style preferred

Expertise in China studies, international relations and global politics, or digital media and information technology are especially welcome.

Responsibilities:

Monitor news about China and help assign daily posts

Write daily news posts, conduct research and write reports, write content for China Digital Space wiki site, etc

Attend weekly editorial meetings

Copy edit all CDT content

Translate content from Chinese to English

Help manage CDT’s presence on social media

Help guide CDT’s editorial direction and generate ideas for new content and features

Pay is dependent on experience and we offer a comprehensive benefits package including paid time off, health insurance, and a flexible schedule. To apply, please send a cover letter and resume to [email protected] (Put English Editor in the Subject line).