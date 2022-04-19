Translation: Frank Lyrics about Shanghai Lockdown in “New Slave”

A YouTube video performance of “New Slave” 《新奴隶》, a song by Shanghai-based rapper Astro, has drawn attention for its frank lyrics about the chaos during Shanghai’s recent lockdown. After being widely circulated on the Chinese internet and social media last week, it was blocked on Weibo, and the YouTube video is now unavailable due to a copyright claim by the artist himself. The initial YouTube video description read: “Written on 03/30/2022, a day before the closure of Puxi, Shanghai. Feeling uneasy.”

The YouTube video link now leads to a statement of clarification, in both Chinese and English, in which Astro explains, “I was writing this song to call for more reflections and more discussions, facing the special time and problems that we are having now. However, it was never my intention to bring ungrounded criticisms […] I wrote this song because of the deep sorrow I felt when I saw all the death and realized that there is little I can do.” He states that his decision to shut down the public version of the song on YouTube was due to concerns about the spread of the video on various platforms and in unintended contexts, and promises viewers that he will continue to comment on life and to create new content.

CDT editors had archived the lyrics prior to the video’s removal from public view, and we have translated them below: