Ongoing Sino-Japanese diplomatic tensions—touched off last month by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s comments on Japan’s willingness to defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese attack—continue to result in cancellations of flights, tours, concerts, and people-to-people exchanges between the two nations. The most recent casualty is Japan-bound tourism during the upcoming New Year’s holiday, with Chinese carriers reportedly cancelling flights on 46 routes, affecting 38 airports in both China and Japan.

Chinese government and state-media criticism of Takaichi has drawn a variety of responses online, ranging from nationalistic saber-rattling to cautious agreement to open mockery. Some Chinese netizens have used comments sections on related news items to criticize China’s leadership, to satirize certain social trends, and to draw attention to some of the daily indignities that Chinese citizens must often contend with.

Late last month, on the content aggregation site Toutiao, a user named "Professor Huang" posted a photo of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi with the (likely sardonic) question: “What are some good ways to get back at her?" The post accumulated over 1.42 million views and over 2,000 comments, many of which alluded to various socio-economic and political realities in China with the same dark humor. CDT Chinese editors compiled some of responses, a selection of which are translated below: