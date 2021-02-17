Photo: Shenzhen bay, by Thomas_Yung

Photo: Shenzhen bay, by Thomas_Yung

Photo: 北京印象 Beijing, by Instagram:hanklee_photo

Photo: Untitled (Chongqing), by Penn Leung

Photo: Blessing 福, by markhung1712

Photo: 什么？- What?, by Gauthier DELECROIX – 郭天

Photo: Happy bench, Shanghai, China, by cattan2011

Photo: Wuzhen Old City, by cattan2011

Photo: Lightning “passes through ”the highest landmark building in Beijing like a dragon, by Lu Qiao

Photo: The fan seller, by Gauthier DELECROIX

Photo: The Ancient at Your Fingertips, by Gauthier DELECROIX – 郭天

Photo: The Village in the City (Shahe, Beijing), by alexsadeghi

Photo: Ice Skating in Dandong (2017), by Max-Leonhard von Schaper

Photo: 普陀山 法雨寺 202012, by Thomas_Yung

Photo: Sunset in Guiyang, China, by Alexander Lerch

