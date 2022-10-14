Photo: 贝壳以外, by QLWORKS

Posted by | Oct 13, 2022

Photo: 贝壳以外, by QLWORKS
A human figure wearing sweatpants and a hooded zippered windbreaker, but lacking a face, leans against a whitewashed wall with a blue wave at the bottom and two large red characters meaning “youth.”

贝壳以外, by QLWORKS (CC BY-ND 2.0)

Categories :

Related Posts

Photo: Clouds in the sky before sunset, by QuantFoto

Photo: Lao Jun, Yunnan, by Rod Waddington

Photo: Untitled, by Hsiuan Boyen

Photo: 鸭绿江风景 (Scenic Yalu River), by liuzr99

Photo: Furong ancient town, Hunan, China, by Catherine Poh Huay Tan

Photo: Beijing, by QuantFoto

Photo: shoe shopping at the market in lhasa, by stephen

Photo: Ramps up the Zhonghua Gate – Nanjing, China, by Kirk K

Photo: The next era is coming, by Gauthier DELECROIX

Photo: Find the meow 躲喵喵, by Jonathan Leung

Photo: Untitled (Yili), by Felix Guan

Photo: Reflection, by Alexander Lerch

Photo: Untitled, by Hsiuan Boyen

CDT Features

Subscribe to CDT

SUPPORT CDT

CDT on Twitter

Google Ads 1

CDT EBOOKS

DOWNLOAD EBOOKS

Giving Assistant

Amazon Smile

Google Ads 2

Anti-censorship Tools

Life Without Walls

Click on the image to download Firefly for circumvention

Open popup
X

Welcome back!

CDT is a non-profit media site, and we need your support. Your contribution will help us provide more translations, breaking news, and other content you love.

Donate