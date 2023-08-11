Photo: 猫洞, by Wing

Posted by | Aug 11, 2023

Photo: 猫洞, by Wing
A cat’s eye view of a small opening—perhaps a cat door?—in the gray brick outer wall of a traditional Qing Dynasty wood-and-brick courtyard house in Cuandixia Village, Mengtou District, Beijing.
猫洞, by Wing (CC BY-NC 2.0)

Categories :

Related Posts

Photo: Shanghai, by Stefan Wagener

Photo: Interior Lake Reflections, by Aaron May

Photo: SK8, by Gauthier DELECROIX

Photo: Running through Water, by Ewan Cross

Photo: Jiu Zhai Gou, Sichuan China, by sung ming whang

Photo: Fishing at Jade Belt Bridge, Summer Palace, Beijing, by Dimitry B.

Photo: Readers in Pudong Library, by hbnorth

Photo: Vintage Gaming, by Kyle T.

Photo: Back to back, by Gauthier DELECROIX

Photo: Untitled (Huanglong National Park, Sichuan), by Franco Pecchio

Photo: Barbie Store, by Mr Michael Phams

Photo: Love Locks, Huangshan, by Aaron May

Photo: The Fluttering Fishing Nets, by Henry So

CDT Features

Subscribe to CDT

SUPPORT CDT

Google Ads 1

CDT EBOOKS

DOWNLOAD EBOOKS

Giving Assistant

Google Ads 2

Anti-censorship Tools

Life Without Walls

Click on the image to download Firefly for circumvention

Open popup
X

Welcome back!

CDT is a non-profit media site, and we need your support. Your contribution will help us provide more translations, breaking news, and other content you love.

Donate