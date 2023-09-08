Photo: Perhaps the only remaining traditional fishing dock in the urban area, Shenzhen, Guangdong, by Shooting Kangaroo

Photo: Perhaps the only remaining traditional fishing dock in the urban area, Shenzhen, Guangdong, by Shooting Kangaroo
Dozens of well-worn narrow fishing boats are moored at a small dock. Behind them is a dense urban forest of skyscrapers and multi-story buildings.
Perhaps the only remaining traditional fishing dock in the urban area, Shenzhen, Guangdong, by Shooting Kangaroo (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

