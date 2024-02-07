Photo: 元君庙碑石, by li yong

Feb 6, 2024

Photo: 元君庙碑石, by li yong
Against a bright red wall and white snowy ground, snow has settled into the crevices of a stone ornament carved with a fanciful creature, making it appear that the creature is wearing a snowy white hat and cloak.

元君庙碑石, by li yong (CC BY-SA 2.0)

