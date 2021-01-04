Human Rights Lawyers Face Debarment for Involvement in Politically Sensitive Cases

The Chinese government has moved to strip two human rights lawyers of their licenses to practice, following their involvement in legal cases against citizen journalist Zhang Zhan and the 12 Hong Kong activists caught fleeing the city in 2020. The lawyers, Lu Siwei and Ren Quanniu, received letters on January 4 informing them of plans to revoke their licenses. Hong Kong Free Press’ Rhoda Kwan reported on the notices delivered to the two lawyers:

In a letter informing Lu of administrative punishment proceedings against him released Monday, the Sichuan province’s Department of Justice accused him of “publishing inappropriate speech online.” […] “Upon investigation, this department found that you have published inappropriate speech online on multiple occasions – the considerable length of time with a vast number of posts have seriously harmed the image of the lawyer profession and caused a negative impact upon society,” the notice read. […] Later on Monday, Ren also received a similar notice from authorities informing him of their intention to revoke his licence. Ren had represented citizen journalist Zhang Zhan who was jailed for four years last week for her coverage of the Wuhan Covid-19 outbreak. In a notice from the Henan province’s Department of Justice, authorities cited alleged wrongdoing from 2018. According to mainland Chinese law, both lawyers are entitled to provide a statement and file a defence. They required to officially request for a hearing within three days, at the end of which they will be deemed to have given up the right to plead their cases. [Source]

The timing of the letters is noteworthy, coming shortly after both of the politically sensitive cases concluded last week. In the case of the Hong Kong 12, Lu and Ren were in fact barred from representing the defendants, who were instead assigned government-appointed lawyers. The New York Times’ Austin Ramzy reported that a family members of the 12 decried the debarring of the lawyers as state-sponsored retaliation:

Mr. Lu and Mr. Ren were each given three days to arrange hearings over their licenses, but Mr. Ren said he had little hope of a successful appeal. A group representing family members of the activists said they believed the timing of the actions against the two lawyers indicated that they were “obviously revenge for their involvement” in the Hong Kong case. “For their daring to go against the powers that be, and persistence in upholding the rights of the twelve, the authorities have resorted to ending their professional career and cutting off their livelihoods,” the families said in a statement. [Source]

A second lawyer who helped the families of the #12HKyouths has now been told he will lose his licence. The families are urging the people of #HongKong to support the lawyers, to help protect them from the "oppression by mainland authorities". Full story: https://t.co/ptKAcpcL2k pic.twitter.com/a6BEPcxIje — RTHK English News (@rthk_enews) January 4, 2021

In addition to the Zhang Zhan and Hong Kong 12 cases, Lu Siwei has also been involved in the case of jailed human rights lawyer Yu Wensheng. Yu was jailed in June 2020 on charges of subversion after he penned a letter calling on delegates of the 19th Party Congress to remove Xi Jinping and implement political reforms. William Yang reported that the prospect of Lu eventually losing his license would likely hurt Yu’s legal representation.

“As Yu’s defense lawyer, Lu has been fighting for Yu’s legal rights within the legally acceptable range The department of justice’s decision to revoke his license has seriously threatened a lawyer’s ability to fulfill their legal duties in China," she told me. — William Yang (@WilliamYang120) January 4, 2021

However, now that Lu is likely going to lose his license, he will not be able to continue these legal assistance. Xu also thinks that the incident is going to create a chilling effect among human rights lawyers in China. — William Yang (@WilliamYang120) January 4, 2021

It has become significantly more perilous for human rights lawyers to operate in China since the 709 crackdown of 2015, when more than 200 human rights activists and lawyers were arrested. In December of 2020, an independent expert with the U.N. described a “five-year assault” on lawyers who stand up for human rights. Nonetheless, in a letter titled “Better to Die for One’s Words Than Survive on Silence,” a group of human rights lawyers as part of the China Human Rights Lawyers Group struck a defiant tone while ushering in the new year: