Photo: Golden…, by █ Slices of Light ✴ █▀ ▀ ▀Posted by Josh Rudolph | May 3, 2021 Golden…, by █ Slices of Light ✴ █▀ ▀ ▀ (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)Categories : Level 2 Article,Main PhotoRelated PostsTimeline: Two Months of Turmoil at Hong Kong Public Broadcaster RTHKTranslation: The Hundred Childless DaysChinese Regulators Prepare to Take Action Against More Tech CompaniesNetizen Voices: “As Soon as They Want to Access Your Uterus, They Start the Sweet Talk”Photo: Shanxi architecture – Foguang Temple, by Megan WongPhoto: Guilin, March 2019, by John RagaiPhoto: Tsinghua University Art Museum, by Scott ChuChina’s Population May Have Shrunk for First Time Since Great Leap Forward (Updated)China Responds To Labor Activists’ Demands With Repression, ArrestsNetizen Voices: “With Its Own Actions, China Has Proved That What Chloé Zhao Said Was True”Photo: Finding the Perfect Angle at West Lake, by Dickson PhuaXi Attends White House Climate Summit Where Coal Is On The MenuAustralia Scraps Belt and Road Agreement as NZ Voices Caution Over Five Eyes Intel Alliance