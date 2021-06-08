Photo: Untitled (Shanghai), by Hsiuan Boyen

Posted by | Jun 7, 2021

Photo: Untitled (Shanghai), by Hsiuan Boyen

Untitled (), by Hsiuan Boyen (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

Categories : ,

Related Posts

Photo: Sunset at Aberdeen, Hong Kong, by johnlsl

Xi’s Anti-corruption Drive Nets “Tigers” and “Flies,” Some Retired or Deceased

32 Years Later, Neither Activists Nor Officials Have Forgotten June 4th

Photo: Untitled (Hong Kong, June 4, 2018), by Etan Liam

With Vigil Banned, Hong Kong Activists Commemorate June 4 Privately

Come Work With Us! CDT is Hiring an English Editor

Photo: Untitled (2001), by foundin_a_attic

Is Xi Re-Thinking “Wolf Warrior” Diplomacy?

Public Meets “Three-Child Policy” With Skepticism, Ridicule, and Sorrow

Photo: Street portrait, Beijing, by Chris Beckett

Photo: Solitude, by Gauthier DELECROIX – 郭天

Photo: Dans la Ville Tartare (Beijing, 2001), by Jean-Pierre Dalbéra

BTS, Bieber, and Gaga Censored From Friends Reunion; Cena Apologizes to Avoid Similar Fate

CDT Features

Subscribe to CDT

SUPPORT CDT

CDT on Twitter

Google Ads 1

CDT EBOOKS

DOWNLOAD EBOOKS

Giving Assistant

Amazon Smile

Google Ads 2

Anti-censorship Tools

Life Without Walls

Click on the image to download Firefly for circumvention

Open popup
X

Welcome back!

CDT is a non-profit media site, and we need your support. Your contribution will help us provide more translations, breaking news, and other content you love.

Donate