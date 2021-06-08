Photo: Untitled (Shanghai), by Hsiuan Boyen

Photo: Untitled (Shanghai), by Hsiuan BoyenPosted by Josh Rudolph | Jun 7, 2021 Untitled (Shanghai), by Hsiuan Boyen (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)Categories : Level 2 Article,Main PhotoRelated PostsPhoto: Sunset at Aberdeen, Hong Kong, by johnlslXi’s Anti-corruption Drive Nets “Tigers” and “Flies,” Some Retired or Deceased32 Years Later, Neither Activists Nor Officials Have Forgotten June 4thPhoto: Untitled (Hong Kong, June 4, 2018), by Etan LiamWith Vigil Banned, Hong Kong Activists Commemorate June 4 PrivatelyCome Work With Us! CDT is Hiring an English EditorPhoto: Untitled (2001), by foundin_a_atticIs Xi Re-Thinking “Wolf Warrior” Diplomacy?Public Meets “Three-Child Policy” With Skepticism, Ridicule, and SorrowPhoto: Street portrait, Beijing, by Chris BeckettPhoto: Solitude, by Gauthier DELECROIX – 郭天Photo: Dans la Ville Tartare (Beijing, 2001), by Jean-Pierre DalbéraBTS, Bieber, and Gaga Censored From Friends Reunion; Cena Apologizes to Avoid Similar Fate