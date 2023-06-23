Photo: 猎德炮仗龙, by llee_wu

Photo: 猎德炮仗龙, by llee_wu
Smoke from firecrackers wreaths two festive red dragon boats, bedecked with red oars and red and yellow flags, as they sail side-by-side down a canal in Liede, Guangzhou’s annual Dragon Boat Festival. Each boat carries over 20 people, including standing crew members in bright green pants, pink shirts, and straw hats or baseball caps; and seated rowers wearing white shirts and orange life vests.
猎德炮仗龙, by llee_wu (CC BY-ND 2.0)

