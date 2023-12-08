Photo: 爨底下村, by Wing

Posted by | Dec 7, 2023

Photo: 爨底下村, by Wing
Against a hill covered with undergrowth, a narrow cobblestone path lined with yellow wildflowers and a crumbling stone wall winds past single-story traditional courtyard homes constructed of gray brick, stone, and tile. The village of Cuandixia, which dates back to the Ming Dynasty, is located in Beijing's far western Mentougou District.
爨底下村, by Wing (CC BY-NC 2.0)

