Photo: Untitled (2023 KiteFoil World Series China, in Zhuhai, Guangdong), by International Kiteboarding Association

Photo: Untitled (2023 KiteFoil World Series China, in Zhuhai, Guangdong), by International Kiteboarding Association
A kiteboarder from the Chinese team—wearing a black wetsuit and a blue helmet—grips a bar attached to the kitefoil above him, leans close to the surface of the water, tips his board, and sends up a spray of water as he maneuvers past a large orange buoy.
Untitled (2023 KiteFoil World Series China, in Zhuhai, Guangdong), by International Kiteboarding Association (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

