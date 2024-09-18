Sinopsis: How Pro-Russian Narratives Spread in Malaysian Chinese-language Facebook Circles

Prague-based Sinopsis has published a new investigation by Kuek Ser Kuang Keng, Chan Wei See, and Wong Kai Hui into the propagation of pro-Russian narratives about the invasion of Ukraine through Chinese state media and other official channels and into Chinese-language Malaysian communities on Facebook:

Since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war, we have observed a flurry of pro-Russia disinformation presented in Chinese language circulating among the online communities of Chinese-speaking Malaysians. This disinformation aims to shape the audience’s views towards the war and its various stakeholders. Most of this disinformation was carefully crafted to fit the established cognitive frameworks of “US vs. China” prevalent among Chinese-speaking Malaysians. It often tapped into the popular pro-Beijing sentiment among the Chinese diaspora in Southeast Asia. Consequently, the messages and narratives were unique and different from the pro-Russia disinformation spreading in Europe and other languages. This phenomenon warrants a more detailed and systematic investigation to better understand the nature and structure of such influence operations. To investigate this influence operation, we went beyond disinformation. In our dataset, we included propaganda that might be factual but was presented in a biased and misleading way to promote a particular point of view. We are aware that pro-Ukraine/US/West narratives in the Chinese language were also promoted and spread simultaneously, but it was less pervasive compared to the opposite, hence we did not include them in this investigation. This investigation aims to identify: The main narratives of pro-Russia propaganda in the Chinese language that were distributed on major social media platforms targeting Chinese-speaking audiences in Malaysia during the Russia-Ukraine war; and The networks that promoted and disseminated such propaganda, and their actors and distribution patterns. [Source]

One narrative the authors focus on is the claim that the U.S. is deliberately prolonging the war in Ukraine in order to undermine its supposed rivals in the European Union: