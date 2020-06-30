Chill Descends on Hong Kong as National Security Legislation Passes

On Tuesday, the National People’s Congress passed and Xi Jinping signed a national security law for Hong Kong, posing the most direct threat yet to the city’s semi-autonomous status, which had been guaranteed until 2047 under the Basic Law. Under the new law, mainland officials have authority to operate within Hong Kong to supervise crimes including secession and subversion, both of which have been used within China to crack down on dissenting views. The maximum penalty for such offenses in Hong Kong is now life imprisonment. As news of the law’s passage was reported, the government had not yet released its full text, following a drafting process which obscured many of the details of the new legislation. Xinhua published the full text of the law just as it came into effect, at 11 pm Hong Kong time.

In this thread, I'll explain the 4 categories of offences under the new national security law, just gazetted into law in Hong Kong: secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces. — Stuart Lau (@stuartlauscmp) June 30, 2020

Let's work our way through the document. The law has 66 articles in total and comes into effect on the day of publication i.e. immediately I don't propose to translate all 66 articles; just those that strike me as particularly noteworthy. Lots to unpack. https://t.co/FfZHy4mOPP — Aaron Mc Nicholas (@aaronMCN) June 30, 2020

At The New York Times, Chris Buckley, Keith Bradsher, and Tiffany May report on its passage:

The text provided a far-reaching blueprint for the authorities and the courts to suppress the city’s protest movement and for China’s national security apparatus to pervade many layers of Hong Kong’s society. Ambiguously worded offenses of separatism, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign countries carry maximum penalties of life imprisonment. Inducing residents to hate the government in Beijing or Hong Kong is defined as a serious crime. A new Committee for Safeguarding National Security will be authorized to operate in total secrecy and be shielded from legal challenges. Its officials will be given the task of scrutinizing schools, corporations, nongovernmental organizations, news companies, and foreigners living in Hong Kong and abroad. [Source]

At the Wall Street Journal, Chun Han Wong and Wenxin Fan report on how the law empowers Chinese authorities to operate within Hong Kong:

The law empowers China’s central government to supervise the policing of subversive activities in Hong Kong and, in some cases, intervene directly. Its provisions would supersede Hong Kong legislation should there be inconsistencies between them. The standing committee of China’s legislature reserved the right to interpret the law, meaning Beijing has the final say over how it is implemented, rather than the city’s courts. According to the law, much of the responsibility for enforcing national security falls to a special council formed by Hong Kong officials and led by the city’s chief executive. Their work will be confidential, with decisions not subject to judicial reviews. A special unit within the local police force will handle national-security cases, and it can hire personnel from outside of Hong Kong. Beyond the police’s usual powers in criminal investigations, the law allows the special police unit to put suspects under secret surveillance with authorization from the city’s chief executive. [Source]

This jurisdiction take over is a big deal, as article 57 tells us that it means the mainland procedural law will apply to the whole criminal process, even about rights to a lawyer. The mainland authorities will designate the prosecutors' office and courts that hear the case. — China Law Translate / Jeremy Daum (@ChinaLawTransl8) June 30, 2020

Article 54 empowers the national security bureau and foreign ministry to take measures to strengthen the management of overseas NGOs and news organizations in Hong Kong https://t.co/enKYHhmCet — Austin Ramzy (@austinramzy) June 30, 2020

The name and legal definition of the crime doesn't matter when you've been unreviewably identified as a serious national security threat and sent to the mainland for processing (I'm not going to call it a "trial") and imprisonment. — Donald Clarke 郭丹青 (@donaldcclarke) June 30, 2020

in accordance with this Law shall not be subject to the jurisdiction of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region." Moreover — — Donald Clarke 郭丹青 (@donaldcclarke) June 30, 2020

This is total Gestapo-like immunity. And here's the icing on the cake. They're not subject to HK law, and they're also *not subject to PRC law* (unless that law is listed in Annex III to the Basic Law). Thus, for example, there is no law on murder that applies to them. — Donald Clarke 郭丹青 (@donaldcclarke) June 30, 2020

What does the national security law mean for HK’s rule of law? We now have a major piece of criminal law, with penalties of up to life imprisonment, which no HK lawyer or judge can definitively interpret, advise upon or apply. Think about that. — Antony Dapiran (@antd) June 30, 2020

The law was drafted in secrecy, with the government only releasing a summary of the draft last week that omitted several details, leaving people in the dark about it’s reach and implementation. Upon announcing the passage of the law, even Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam acknowledged that she and most of the Hong Kong government had not seen the full text. Deutsche Welle reports

The law lists subversion against the Chinese government, terrorist activities and collusion with foreign forces as key criminal offenses. The maximum punishment for national security crimes includes life imprisonment. Past behaviors deemed illegal under the new law could also be used as a reference for criminal prosecution. While Beijing announced its plan to introduce the law at the end of May, the legislative process was carried out behind closed doors. At the time, Hong Kong government officials were not given access to the full text of the law and even the city’s Chief Executive Carrie Lam admitted on June 23 that she hadn’t seen the full text. “When you intend to pass laws that seriously affect the lives of seven million people, you make sure you have open consultation. You listen to opinions and you are ready to modify the content of it,” Hong Kong barrister Margaret Ng told DW. “This whole process is secretive because Beijing doesn’t want to hear any objection and Chinese authorities don’t want to give anyone a chance to criticize the law.” […] The national security law is the final piece of the puzzle for Beijing to fulfill its “one country, one system” in Hong Kong, according to Ng. “The central government’s special commission can command the Hong Kong government to do anything, which makes Hong Kong an agency for the central authorities… it will utterly change lives in Hong Kong,” she said, adding that there will now be “even less room for any kind of moderate stand in the city.” [Source]

The #HongKong Bar Association said on Monday that passing the national security law without legislative oversight was a "constitutional novelty" and that it was "extraordinary" that no-one had yet seen the law. pic.twitter.com/mGE3NVsK50 — Hong Kong Free Press HKFP (@HongKongFP) June 30, 2020

For the first time in #HongKong's history, a law has been passed, but no one in the city knows the provisions. Not even the legislature, not even the gov't, not even the city's top official. This alone proves Hong Kong is no longer autonomous. — Alex Lam 林偉聰 (@lwcalex) June 30, 2020

Article 38 of the new law has become a focus of scrutiny, as it appears to extend its jurisdiction outside Hong Kong to non-residents, meaning anyone who carries out activities in any part of the world that the Chinese government deems to be in violation of this law could be prosecuted in Hong Kong. The article reads: “This Law shall apply to offences under this Law committed against the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region from outside the Region by a person who is not a permanent resident of the Region.”

No. That's very clear. In fact, I wonder if you can even visit China. If HK requested extradition, would the mainland government say no? — Donald Clarke 郭丹青 (@donaldcclarke) June 30, 2020

@MargaretKLewis You agree that this extends jurisdiction over non-PRs and the whole world? — Emily Rauhala (@emilyrauhala) June 30, 2020

"在香港特别行政区以外针对香港特别行政区实施本法规定的犯罪的": That's crimes committed outside the physical space of HKSAR

"适用本法": And that says to use this law

There is no complex textual analysis needed. The vast scope of the law is plain in the text. 2/ — Maggie Lewis 陸梅吉 (@MargaretKLewis) June 30, 2020

Article 38 is an "enter at your own risk" sign. And all the baggage of whatever you said/did to criticize the PRC party-state outside Hong Kong is coming with you into Hong Kong as potential evidence. 3/end — Maggie Lewis 陸梅吉 (@MargaretKLewis) June 30, 2020

One cannot help but feel that China studies as we know it has fundamentally changed in the last two years. Between Kovrig/Spavor, detentions of Japanese scholars, and the NSL, the message is pretty clear. Fieldwork, archives, even language training– it's all in jeopardy now. https://t.co/U1z2Tn1FY5 — Rory Truex (@rorytruex) June 30, 2020

The core message of the #HongKong #NationalSecurityLaw forcibly imposed on us is clear. Nobody, including foreigners, can criticise #China and #HK officials and policies. Simply not. We #Hongkongers will be certainly at risk even if we just ask for opinions on that. Period. — Patrick Poon 潘嘉偉🎗 (@patrickpoon) June 30, 2020



Once the law was announced, the effect on Hong Kong society was immediate. Several pro-democracy campaigners, including Joshua Wong and Nathan Law, announced that they were withdrawing from the political party they founded, Demosisto, which was itself disbanding.

I hereby declare withdrawing from Demosisto… If my voice will not be heard soon, I hope that the international community will continue to speak up for Hong Kong and step up concrete efforts to defend our last bit of freedom. pic.twitter.com/BIGD5tgriF — Joshua Wong 黃之鋒 😷 (@joshuawongcf) June 30, 2020

I hereby declare withdrawing from demosisto, and continue the fight for democracy and freedom for Hong Kong with my personal capacity.

Stay strong, my friends. Hong Kong people will not give up. pic.twitter.com/h6WUMhuVYi — Nathan Law 羅冠聰 😷 (@nathanlawkc) June 30, 2020

"I hope that next week, I will still be able to answer phone calls from journalists." @joshuawongcf said to me yesterday. Today, he, @nathanlawkc and @chowtingagnes have quit their political party, Demosisto, just as the national security law has passedhttps://t.co/MwqY1C1sAM — Shibani Mahtani (@ShibaniMahtani) June 30, 2020

This morning we received and accepted the departure of @joshuawongcf, @nathanlawkc, @jeffreychngo and @chowtingagnes. After much internal deliberation, we have decided to disband and cease all operation as a group given the circumstances. pic.twitter.com/2kmg0ltniO — Demosistō 香港眾志 😷 (@demosisto) June 30, 2020

Sad to hear of demise of Demosisto. Just four years ago, these students transformed themselves into politicians, w/ Nathan Law winning Hong Kong island LegCo seat before he was disqualified. As I wrote in @GenerationHK, such moves from street activism to elected office are rare https://t.co/Zmw0gW3vAt pic.twitter.com/2ktraTs0gb — Ben Bland (@benjaminbland) June 30, 2020

I hereby declare resigning from @HKHIIAD and will continue the journey of fighting for Hong Kong in personal capacity. I shall bear all the consequences of lobbying for attention to Hong Kong & sanctions on China over the year by myself. We shall never surrender. pic.twitter.com/JWWoq74Wxn — Joey Siu 邵嵐 (@JooeySiiu) June 30, 2020

Shibani Mahtani of the Washington Post reports on the chill felt in Hong Kong:

[Joshua] Wong, who rose to prominence while still a student during the 2014 street protests calling for universal suffrage, announced Tuesday that he would end his association with Demosisto, the party he co-founded. Co-founders Nathan Law and Agnes Chow followed, and by the afternoon the entire party had disbanded. […] Other groups that support Hong Kong independence — a once-fringe idea that has gained traction at street protests, and a red line for Beijing — said they would cease operations in the city and move abroad. “It is a complete change of the environment, not only for journalists, [nongovernment organizations] and scholars, but ultimately it will affect everybody in Hong Kong, including business,” said Ho-fung Hung, a political economist at Johns Hopkins University. [Source]

Even in the days leading up the law’s passage, many in Hong Kong began fleeing social media for fear their posts could endanger them under the new law. Kenji Kawase and Michelle Chan report for Nikkei Asian Review:

On Monday, a Twitter user named “Winnie” deactivated an account with the hashtag #hkprotest. “I’m not doing it because I feel I am at risk, it is out of an abundance of caution,” the tweet said, adding that “my heart goes out to the visible activists.” Jimmy Lai Chee-ying, founder of the pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper, wrote in his verified Twitter account on Monday that Wang Dan, a former Tiananmen student leader now living in exile in the U.S., had warned him and prominent activist Joshua Wong Chi-fung that they would be the first two targets after the security laws are enacted. “But I will not leave #HK,” Lai wrote. […] “The national security law is already exerting its impact even before it is enacted,” he said. While some companies in Hong Kong have expressed their support for the new laws, “many people have begun to delete their postings on Facebook.” A high school teacher in his late 20s, who requested anonymity, explained to Nikkei why he recently changed his name on Facebook: “We are now so afraid that we could be sold out by our so-called friends online.” [Source]

Hong Kong Twitter is noticeably quieter – the chilling effect of the National Security Law. I wish I had the ability to reassure friends that tweets won’t be held against them – because the world needs to hear #HK voice. Thank you to those who continue to speak out. — Luke de Pulford 裴倫德 (@lukedepulford) June 24, 2020

Passing #NationalSecurityLaw makes me feel like MLK’s speech doesn’t sound surreal in Hong Kong. Even a like on Twitter may land me in jail now. I ain’t silence myself but if I do end up there, I hope people will continue to speak up for those who can’t.

pic.twitter.com/zlX6Yc2a8b — Aloha😷 (@AlohaMolaMola) June 30, 2020

China Enacts Security Law In HK: “Hundreds of outspoken Twitter accounts run by Hong Kong residents have been voluntarily deleted in the last few days as people rush to clear any potentially incriminating web-browsing history and online political posts.”https://t.co/KivC6iSY7u — franklangfitt (@franklangfitt) June 30, 2020

I'm extremely sad to see some HK twitter accounts deactivate. These accounts are not only led by smart, critical ppl whose analysis I have seen grow during this time, but they are also archives of a movement. I learned a lot from following your words, art, & news. Be safe. — Ani Hao (@aniphoebe) June 29, 2020

To all the followers deleting their accounts after a new law has been imposed on Hong Kong: bye friends. Stay safe. Keep dreaming. Stay free. — Ilaria Maria Sala (@IlariaMariaSala) June 30, 2020



Even retail businesses are wary of posting any political content. Chun Han Wong reports for the Wall Street Journal:

The national security law generally cast a chill over social media in Hong Kong, whose people have enjoyed greater online freedoms than their mainland counterparts, who are blocked from accessing international platforms such as Twitter and Facebook. In the days preceding the passage of Hong Kong’s national security law, a spate of pro-democracy accounts on Twitter bade farewell to their followers before going dark or moved on to new accounts. “Let’s stay safe until we can come back out into the open again,” tweeted one user, who said they scrubbed their old protest account and created a new one. The owner of a children’s clothing retail chain said he would remove a recently installed protester statue from one of his stores after receiving an eviction notice from the mall’s owners. “I don’t know what the national security laws could do to us,” the owner, Herbert Chow, told reporters Tuesday before the law was published. “This incident is typical of political suppression.” [Source]

i was walking around mong kok and came across a depressing scene of this Hong Kong diner removing protest art and signs stuck to the outside just hours after the national security law passed, HK's freedoms are dying in real time pic.twitter.com/hoBpEmGo1S — Arman Dzidzovic (@iamarman88) June 30, 2020

Lung Mun cafe, whose owner is a vocal supporter of the #HongKong protests, announced they are "withdrawing from the yellow economic circle" because they are "disheartened". All the keywords in brackets. He ended the statement with: "please continue to add oil" https://t.co/2hBcubR1ew pic.twitter.com/FZ4Rx1CrQo — Rachel Cheung (@rachel_cheung1) June 30, 2020



In an interview with Hong Kong Free Press, legal scholar Jerome Cohen expressed just how seriously he was taking the potential impact of the new legislation:

Cohen, who spent 1963 to 1964 in Hong Kong interviewing refugees for his research on China’s criminal justice system, is particularly concerned about the impact of the sweeping law–expected to be passed in Beijing on Tuesday–on a city he loves. “Nothing is the end of Hong Kong,” said the New York University law professor. “[But] this is the end of a Hong Kong of free speech and the end of a Hong Kong of due process of law.” “It’s a dramatic change to the Hong Kong that we have known,” he said. “It will be more and more like the mainland.” Asked what aspect of the law he was most concerned about, he said: “Just about everything.” [Source]

The head of Amnesty International’s China Team, Joshua Rosenzweig, said the law “represents the greatest threat to human rights in the city’s recent history,” while at Index on Censorship, Jemimah Steinfeld wrote that it “has already done exactly what it intended – it has paralysed pro-independence and pro-democracy advocates in the city.”

In preparation for the law’s enactment, the U.S. began the process of eliminating Hong Kong’s special trade status. David Brunnstrom at Reuters reports:

The Commerce Department said it was suspending “preferential treatment to Hong Kong over China, including the availability of export license exceptions,” adding that further actions to eliminate Hong Kong’s privileged status were being evaluated. […] “The Chinese Communist Party’s decision to eviscerate Hong Kong’s freedoms has forced the Trump administration to re-evaluate its policies toward the territory,” U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said. He said effective Monday, Washington was ending exports of defense equipment to Hong Kong and would take steps to end export of dual-use technologies to the territory. Such technologies have commercial and military uses. “The United States is forced to take this action to protect U.S. national security. We can no longer distinguish between the export of controlled items to Hong Kong or to mainland China,” Pompeo said. [Source]



The U.K. and 26 other countries issued a joint statement on China’s actions in Hong Kong and Xinjiang:

🧵26: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Belize, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Iceland, Ireland, Germany, Japan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Marshall Islands, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Palau, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland. Thanks! — Sophie Richardson (@SophieHRW) June 30, 2020



Last week, a statement by the U.K. embassy in Beijing countering statements about Hong Kong in Chinese state media was removed from WeChat.

WeChat diplomacy: British embassy statement on #HongKong gets deleted, so it reposts with headline explaining it was censored… and had high user engagement. WeChat this time leaves it up but bans users from sending it to others or posting it on their moments. pic.twitter.com/yTYNpviX6J — Bill Birtles (@billbirtles) June 30, 2020



This came as a new coalition of global parliamentarians, called the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China, joined forces to discuss and strategize about how to respond to China:

The so-called National Security Law in now published – as feared it is a comprehensive assault on the liberties of the people of #HongKong and a violation of international treaties. It is now time for the consequences to be made clear to China. https://t.co/4x20JQhNh1 pic.twitter.com/2su7xpLzE6 — Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (@ipacglobal) June 30, 2020

Hong Kong writer Jessie Lau wrote in the Guardian about her experiences watching changes in her home city from afar:

With the passing of the national security law, the future feels bleak. Just this past month, many have been injured or arrested, a vigil commemorating the Tiananmen Square massacre was banned, and a bill making it illegal to insult the Chinese national anthem was passed. This week, the traditional July 1 pro-democracy march has also been banned for the first time in 17 years, with officials citing public health concerns and violence in previous demonstrations. Upon every escalation, my friends and I ask one another: can we continue to adjust to these “new normals”? Can we ever be truly happy, or will we feel this heartbreak forever? Still, I want to hope for the best. I want to have faith in those who say fears over the law are overblown, that there is still room for political compromise. I desperately want to believe that Hong Kong can remain a haven in China for dissidents, journalists and activists, the way it has been for decades since so many first-generation Hongkongers arrived as refugees to its shores. But every time I let myself have hope, something terrible happens. [Source]

how do you even write in this moment — wilfred chan (@wilfredchan) June 30, 2020

Do you remember that feeling of lightness when crossing from the Mainland into Hong Kong – knowing you could speak freely, publish freely, didn't need to look over your shoulder, interviewees didn't need pseudonyms, you could conduct interviews with a microphone out in the open? — Yuen Chan (@xinwenxiaojie) June 29, 2020

窺視一下未来，請想象一只靴子永遠蹬踏在脸上的感覺。——乔治·奥威尔

"If you want a picture of the future, imagine a boot stamping on a human face–for ever." – George Orwell https://t.co/xl7tepezLV — Bao Pu 鮑樸 (@NewCenturyBaopu) June 30, 2020

This reminds me of the wall going up in Eastern Germany, w/ people fleeing in droves to the West. Those trapped behind the wall endured decades of oppression, until 1989. It's as if the iron curtain is coming down again. https://t.co/xy9mvp7Gyg — Adrian Zenz (@adrianzenz) June 30, 2020

works well with the barbed wire https://t.co/yoz585hL7G — 巴丢草 Badiucao (@badiucao) June 30, 2020

My art on #HongKong #NationalSecurityLaw

China is murdering HongKong in front of the world. We as free world must act！fast！

国安法通过是香港作为自由城市的墓碑，也是更激烈反抗和独立的开始。 Support me on patreon：https://t.co/j0TpWlm2T8 pic.twitter.com/MRSPrYBkMt — 巴丢草 Badiucao (@badiucao) June 30, 2020

Some in Hong Kong have planned a march on July 1, the 23rd anniversary of the city’s return to Chinese rule, despite an official ban on the annual commemoration.

HK01 police sources: Anyone waiving pro-independence flag and chanting pro-independence slogans, etc at July 1 protests, will be committing a crime under national security law https://t.co/mtNrv9GQG9 — Kris Cheng (@krislc) June 30, 2020

This clever graphic: The Chinese character for street 街 broken down into walk 行, seven 七, one 一, & go to 上 = "on July 1 go to the street!"#七一見! See you on July 1!#光復香港時代革命 pic.twitter.com/GEx4tWiPyt — Kong Tsung-gan / 江松澗 (@KongTsungGan) June 30, 2020