Quote of the Day: “All Beautiful Things Will Eventually Be Destroyed—Let Us Not Forget That This Is a Place Where Dreams Are Punished.”

Posted by | Apr 3, 2024

In the wake of the Article 23 legislation passed two weeks ago in Hong Kong, further constricting media and speech freedom, there have been a number of bookstore closures and media departures from the territory. Radio Free Asia (RFA) announced that it was shutting its Hong Kong bureau due to concerns about the safety of its staff and reporters. Beloved independent bookstore Mount Zero also closed its doors, amid fond farewells from the community of readers it had nurtured during its six-year existence.

Today’s CDT quote of the day comes from veteran Hong Kong journalist Allan K. L. Au. (Before becoming a professional consultant at Chinese University of Hong Kong, Au was a senior producer at TVB News, a radio host on RTHK, and a columnist for print outlets including Stand News and Ming Pao.) Au penned this tribute on March 31, on Mount Zero’s final night in business, in remembrance of the shared sense of community among patrons and readers:

Mount Zero’s magic lies not just in books, but in the connections she forged. Nowadays, all relationships are precious, and all connections are perilous.

Some say that Hong Kong needs to build more tourist attractions; it seems that these same people are the ones actively demolishing landmarks. All beautiful things will eventually be destroyed—let us not forget that this is a place where dreams are punished.

As one chapter concludes, something new will always arise to take its place—this, I know, is no mere foolish April Fool’s Day fantasy. [Chinese]

