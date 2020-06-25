Citizen Journalist Arrested After Covering Wuhan Coronavirus Outbreak

Zhang Zhan, a rights activist, citizen journalist, and former lawyer, has been arrested on charges of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble” after being detained for over a month by the Shanghai police. Zhang’s detention and arrest come after she reported on the early coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan in February. At Taiwan News, Chris Chang reports:

Zhang began reporting in Wuhan in February, sharing articles and street interviews on social media. Her reports documented life amid China’s lockdown and citizen’s resentment toward the government, irritating the authorities and leading to her arrest.

She went missing on May 14 before the Shanghai police notified her parents [on June 19] that she had been detained on criminal charges.

[…] A former lawyer, Zhang has previously been critical of the Chinese Communist Party (CPP). The Shanghai police have summoned and threatened her several times in the past for expressing her views.

[…] In one audio recording, Zhang said that while state media insisted the coronavirus outbreak was under control, the crematorium furnaces in the city were running day and night. She also indicated that Wuhan’s official figures for its coronavirus cases were erroneous, as only patients showing severe symptoms could receive tests during the peak of the outbreak. [Source]