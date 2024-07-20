Call for Biden To “Exit the Political Stage” Censored, Likely Over Xi Parallels

American politics have trended on the Chinese internet this week. While censors seem to consider discussion of the near-assassination of Donald Trump fair game, the intraparty push to have President Joe Biden cede his position as Democratic nominee appears more sensitive. While state-run outlets like Xinhua have reported openly on Biden’s political troubles, censors have targeted a blog post calling for Biden to withdraw from the race. An essay originally posted to a NetEase blog titled “Switch Candidates. Biden Cannot Beat Trump” was taken down by censors this week, possibly because it was interpreted as a veiled message to Xi Jinping. Calls for Xi to “step down” or for a “changing of the guard” are highly sensitive in China.

The essay opened: “The greatest contribution some men can make to their party, country, and people is to surrender power, exit the political stage, and head home to hug their grandchildren.” It then cheekily followed up: “That’s right, I’m talking about you—Biden.” Elsewhere the essay references the idiom “73, 84. King Yan is knocking at the door,” a reflection of the popular belief that the elderly are more likely to pass away at those two ages, but misstates the ages as “74, 83”—possibly a reference to Xi turning 74 around the presumptive opening of the 21st Party Congress in 2027, where he might seek a fourth five-year term atop the Party. Other potentially sensitive references in the piece included questions about whether Biden has the stamina to visit disaster zones (Xi has been criticized for belated disaster zone visits) and questions about his ability to deal with economic crises (the subject of this week’s Third Plenum). The essay closed on this note: