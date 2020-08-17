Former Party School Professor Expelled from Party Following Blistering Speech

Posted by | Aug 17, 2020

Former Community Party School professor has been formally expelled from the Party following a speech she gave online in May, in which she called the party “a political zombie.” (CDT published a translation of her talk in June.) The took the unusual step of removing her retirement benefits as part of her expulsion.

Jun Mai reports for the South China Morning Post:

Cai Xia, a former professor at the Central Party School, was punished because she had made speeches with “serious political problems”, according to a notice on the school’s website.

Her speeches were of “extraordinarily execrable nature”, and seriously violated the political discipline of the party, the notice said.

Cai told the South China Morning Post that she was safe and well in the United States but declined to elaborate.

The school’s decision came after a joint investigation by anticorruption officers within the party school and the Central Organisation Department, the party’s top organ in charge of personnel, according to the notice. The statement did not refer to the content of the speeches in question. [Source]

In Cai’s talk, she condemned Xi Jinping without ever mentioning his name. Cai had delivered the talk to a private group online in May, but it was shared and quickly spread online. From the transcript:

So, the Party itself is already a political zombie. And this one person, a central leader who has grasped the knife handle [police apparatus], the gun barrel [military], and faults within the system itself—that is: one,  among the officials; and two, the lack of human rights and legal protection for Party members and cadres. With these two grasped in his hands, he has turned 90 million Party members into slaves, tools to be used for his personal advantage. When he needs it, he uses the Party. When he doesn’t need it, Party members are no longer treated as Party members. He can easily put you somewhere and label you as a corrupt official. [Source]

Cai, who was born into a military family and served in the People’s Liberation Army, has long argued for internal reform of the CCP and has defended individuals who were disciplined by the government for publicly posting dissenting views. From CDT’s China Digital Space profile of Cai:

Cai has drawn on her deep understanding of Chinese law and the CCP to criticize law-bending by the authorities and the silencing of debate within the Party. When Chinese-American businessman Charles Xue was detained on suspicion of soliciting a prostitute in August 2013, Cai wrote on Weibo that “the relationship between the prostitute and man who solicited her was a private transaction that is not within the scope of the law,” and that the authorities had therefore infringed on the rights of both Xue and the Ms. Zhang whom he had allegedly called.

In February 2016, when Ren Zhiqiang was excoriated by the Party and removed from social media in punishment for criticizing state media, Cai spoke out on his behalf in an online opinion piece. She said state media’s attack on Ren violated the constitution of the Chinese Communist Party, and lamented the lack of channels for communication inside the Party. Cai’s article quickly disappeared from Chinese social media. [Source]

Ren Zhiqiang is one of several intellectuals, writers, and activists—including rights lawyers Yu Wensheng and Xu Zhiyong and former Tsinghua professor Xu Zhangrun—who have been detained over the past year amid a broadening crackdown on ideology and political speech.

In a comment posted online, Cai reportedly responded to her expulsion:

Categories : ,,,

Tags :,,,

Related Posts

“Pass Down Red Genes”: Images of ByteDance Party-building Activities

Translation: Even Without a Security Law, Authorities Have a Million Methods

Translation: “Regulations on Party Members’ Speech and Actions Outside of Work Hours”

Translation: Former Party Professor Calls CCP a “Political Zombie”

Shanghai’s Blood Plasma Scare, Beijing’s Legitimacy

Jichang Lulu, Martin Hála: New Comintern for New Era

Bao Tong: Guo Wengui & ‘Chinese Characteristics’

Party Sets Up Special Bureau for Xinjiang

Book of the Week: “Harbinger of History”

HK Exam Highlights CCP’s Stance on Democracy

Person of the Week: Cai Xia

Word of the Week: Dinner Party

Badiucao (巴丢草): Cross-Strait Birthday Wishes

CDT Features

SUPPORT CDT

From the Archives

CDT on Twitter

Google Ads 1

CDT EBOOKS

DOWNLOAD EBOOKS

Giving Assistant

Amazon Smile

Google Ads 2

Anti-censorship Tools

Life Without Walls

Click on the image to download Firefly for circumvention

Open popup
X

Welcome back!

CDT is a non-profit media site, and we need your support. Your contribution will help us provide more translations, breaking news, and other content you love.

Donate