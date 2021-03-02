CDT Weekly: How to Read It From Now On

Posted by | Mar 1, 2021

The third edition of CDT’s weekly email newsletter was published on Friday, and covers the launch of our new Chinese-language Sensitive Words calendar, China’s probably coincidental ban on Taiwanese pineapple, "incorrect collective memories" of the Wuhan lockdown one year on, the steadily constricting environment for online speech and other expression, and more. Each week, the newsletter aims to provide an overview of new content across CDT’s English and Chinese sites, as well as the bilingual China Digital Space wiki, and related content elsewhere.

To help launch CDT Weekly, the first two editions were also published on CDT, and therefore included in our daily email newsletters. From now on, though, the weekly email will be available only through Substack. Sign up for a free subscription or read the current and previous editions online at chinadigitaltimes.substack.com.

