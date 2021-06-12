2021 Journalism Awards: A China Reportage Reading List

CDT celebrates the award-winning reporting on China from this past year. It has been an exceptionally challenging year for foreign correspondents in China, amid expulsions, government intimidation and harassment, and the narrowing space for investigative reporting in general. And despite these challenges, reporters have produced exceptional stories that have awakened, educated, and moved the international community. Below is a selection of stories that have picked up top journalism prizes in 2021:

The 2021 Pulitzer Prize Winner in Public Service

Winner: The New York Times

For courageous, prescient and sweeping coverage of the coronavirus pandemic that exposed racial and economic inequities, government failures in the U.S. and beyond, and filled a data vacuum that helped local governments, healthcare providers, businesses and individuals to be better prepared and protected. [Source]

The 2021 Pulitzer Prize Finalist in Investigative Reporting

Finalist: Dake Kang and the Staff of Associated Press

For a penetrating investigation of China’s state secrecy and its fatal consequences, reflected in the country’s early response to the coronavirus outbreak and in human rights abuses against the Uighurs. [Source]

The 2021 Pulitzer Prize Winner in International Reporting

Also: The 2021 Pulitzer Prize Finalist in Explanatory Reporting

Winners: Megha Rajagopalan, Alison Killing and Christo Buschek of BuzzFeed News

For a series of clear and compelling stories that used satellite imagery and architectural expertise, as well as interviews with two dozen former prisoners, to identify a vast new infrastructure built by the Chinese government for the mass detention of Muslims. (Moved by the Board from the Explanatory Reporting category, where it was also entered and nominated.) [Source]

The 2021 Pulitzer Prize Finalist in International Reporting

Finalist: Staff of The Wall Street Journal

For an authoritative and deeply reported portrait of China’s nationalist leader Xi Jinping and his increasingly authoritarian control of the state, its economy, and politics, conducted even after the news organization was expelled from the country. [Source]

Livingston Awards, International Reporting

Winner: Chao Deng, The Wall Street Journal

The Livingston Awards for Young Journalists at the University of Michigan honors outstanding achievement by journalists under the age of 35. Chao Deng, 32, of The Wall Street Journal for “On the Front Lines in Wuhan,” a remarkable series of reports which, despite the Chinese government’s attempts to silence her, tells the complex and rapidly evolving story on the ground at the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the early stages of the crisis. [Source]

Osborn Elliott Prize For Excellence in Journalism on Asia

Winner: Alice Su, The Los Angeles Times

The independent jury that awards the Oz Prize — chaired by former Washington Post and Wall Street Journal top editor Marcus Brauchli — released a statement which said in part: “Alice Su’s ambitiously conceived, deeply nuanced journalism humanized and added important new dimensions to our understanding of Xi Jinping’s China. She explained how missteps by a top-down regime dedicated to control contributed to the rapid spread of the terrifying pandemic that swept out of Wuhan. In a year of wide-ranging and difficult reporting, she showed the human cost of heavy-handed government policies, even as China’s economic power grows.” [Source]

Emily Feng of NPR received a Gracie Award honorable mention for her reporting on China’s coronavirus crisis.