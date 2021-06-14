Come Work With Us! CDT is Hiring (Senior Editor and Editor)

Posted by | Jun 14, 2021

Senior Editor

Position:

China Digital Times () is hiring a senior editor. We are looking for an energetic, self-motivated person with experience in journalism and an avid interest in China. The position is remote but we prefer candidates based in the Bay Area; Vancouver, BC; or elsewhere within the Pacific time zone. We will also consider applicants located elsewhere. This is a full-time position.

We are looking for an experienced editor to help edit and write content for CDT English. A successful candidate will be able to function independently while also being able to work effectively as part of a small team.  

Qualifications:

  • At least three years experience writing and/or editing, preferably in the journalism field
  • Knowledge of contemporary Chinese society and and familiarity with ongoing current there
  • Fluency in written Chinese and the ability to work in a bilingual environment
  • Detail-oriented, highly organized, and able to work under tight deadlines
  • Familiarity with or willingness to learn the workings of WordPress CMS and basic HTML 
  • Strong command of English grammar, spelling, punctuation, and style; familiarity with AP Style preferred

Expertise in , international relations and global politics, or digital and information technology are especially welcome.

Responsibilities:

  • Monitor news about China and help assign daily posts
  • Write daily news posts, conduct research and write reports, write content for China Digital Space site, etc
  • Attend weekly editorial meetings
  • Copy edit all CDT content
  • Translate content from Chinese to English
  • Help manage CDT’s presence on social media 
  • Help guide CDT’s editorial direction and generate ideas for new content and features

Pay is dependent on experience and we offer a comprehensive benefits package including paid time off, health insurance, and a flexible schedule. To apply, please send a cover letter and resume to [email protected] (Put Senior Editor in the Subject line). Deadline: Friday, June 18.

================================================

Editor

Position:

China Digital Times (CDT) is hiring an English editor. We are looking for an energetic, self-motivated person with writing experience and an avid interest in China. The position is remote but we prefer candidates based in the San Francisco Bay Area; Vancouver, BC; or elsewhere within the Pacific time zone. We will also consider applicants located elsewhere. This could be a part- or full-time position.

We are looking for an experienced writer to help produce content for CDT English. A successful candidate will be self-motivated and able to function independently while also being able to work effectively as part of a small team.  

Qualifications:

  • Knowledge of contemporary Chinese society and politics and familiarity with ongoing current events there
  • Proven writing and communication skills
  • Detail-oriented, highly organized, and able to meet tight deadlines
  • Familiarity with or willingness to learn the workings of WordPress CMS and basic HTML 
  • Strong command of English grammar, spelling, punctuation, and style; familiarity with AP Style preferred
  • Fluency in written Chinese and ability to work in bilingual environment strongly preferred

Expertise in China studies, international relations and global politics, or digital media and information technology are especially welcome.

Responsibilities:

  • Monitor news about China and write daily news posts
  • Research and write entries for China Digital Space
  • Attend weekly editorial meetings
  • Help manage CDT’s presence on social media 
  • Help generate ideas for new content and features

Pay is dependent on experience. To apply, please send a cover letter and resume to [email protected] (Put Editor in the Subject line). Deadline: June 25, 2021

