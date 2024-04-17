Chinese Social Media Ablaze With Discussion of Germany Legalizing Weed

A German “pro-China” influencer became the latest target of nationalist ire after her writing on Germany’s legalization of recreational cannabis use was interpreted as a call for China to “live with drugs.” Navina Heyden, a China-based influencer of minor repute, recently shared with her 800,000 Weibo followers her opinion that alcohol is more dangerous than marijuana. “As to what policies China should adopt,” she wrote, “this all depends on Chinese social customs, medical advances, and the results of [legalization] experiments everywhere.” Perhaps expecting some pushback, Heyden also added the caveat, “Note: I’m only writing about Germany, Germany, Germany. This has nothing to do with China. Nothing! Nothing at all! I’m not directly or indirectly implying a demand that China move to legalize.”

The post caused an uproar nonetheless. The Chinese government promotes the fight against illicit drugs as a “people’s war,” framing it in much the same way as efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic. During the campaign against COVID between 2020 and 2022, the government published strongly worded editorials denouncing those who would “live with the virus” rather than persist with the zero-COVID policy of the times. Online, many used similar language to denounce Heyden for allegedly intimating that China might one day decide to “live with drugs.” Even the Beijing Narcotics Control Commission weighed in on Weibo, writing (seemingly in response to Heyden’s post), “Do not fall under the influence of Western narcotics culture, let alone advocate for the legalization of drugs without considering the national context—or worse, make nonsensical arguments in favor of narcotics legalization.”

Heyden deleted the post and published multiple explanations attempting to defend herself. Others came to her defense, notably nationalist firebrand Hu Xijin, who suggested that Chinese netizens rally around Heyden to deny Western critics the opportunity to crow over her Chinese nationalist supporters turning on her. Ironically, while Chinese organized crime syndicates are powerful players in the illicit marijuana trade in the United States, the Chinese government has described the legalization of marijuana in other countries as a direct “threat to China,” attributing increased cannabis smuggling into China to international legalization efforts.

The Chinese social-media debate around Germany’s legalization of cannabis happened to overlap with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s state visit to China. At Reuters, Andreas Rinke reported that a Chinese student asked the chancellor whether visitors to Germany are required to smoke cannabis while studying in Germany:

Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday reassured Chinese students in Shanghai that they did not have to smoke cannabis if they studied in Germany and that Germany had legalized cannabis hoping that consumption would go down. Scholz made the comments in response to a question from a student at Tongji University, who asked whether he would have to smoke cannabis if he studied in Germany, as the drug was not legal in China. […] “We don’t want more people to consume cannabis, we want fewer people to consume cannabis, we want there to be more public education about it,” Scholz said. “The answer is very simple: don’t smoke. I’ll be 66 this year and I’ve never smoked cannabis.” [Source]

The student was widely mocked on Chinese social media: “This is like asking: Chinese people love baijiu, must exchange students drink it while studying in China? Utter nonsense.”

The student’s question also revived growing concerns that a combination of government censorship, misinformation, and lurid content (some of it blatantly racist or discriminatory) on Chinese social media is impoverishing Chinese citizens’ understanding of the world outside of China. China Media Project recently translated an article (“Who is Seeing the Real America?” by Liu Yi and Yang Jing) that was originally published in the Chinese-language outlet Initium. The article examined how Chinese-language social media has convinced millions that the world outside China is a lawless hellscape: