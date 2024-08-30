China’s “Whataboutism” After Summer Scandals Parodied

Over the summer, five scandals dominated Chinese social media: the stabbing of a Chinese school bus attendant in an anti-Japanese outburst; the suicide of a young diver after her coach raped her; the contamination of cooking oil transported by fuel tanker trucks; the trafficking of corpses to be harvested for medical resources; and the death of dozens after a Shaanxi highway bridge collapsed after heavy rains. Each touched on pressing social issues, ranging from nationalism to food safety. In many cases, reporting on the incidents was censored. While some were rankled by the censorship, many were also perturbed by the perceived “whataboutism” that substituted for rigorous follow-up reporting or consequences for bad actors.

In its foreign propaganda, China often combats bad press with examples of similar incidents abroad. Examples include denying the mistreatment of Uyghurs while decrying the genocide of Native Americans in the United States. The State Council Information Office releases a report highlighting American human rights abuses each year in response to the U.S. State Department’s Country Reports on Human Rights Practices. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs often uses the SCIO response to deflect questions about China’s human rights issues. (The report might have more purchase in the United States if it was not mostly a repackaging of reporting and analysis by Western news outlets and think tanks.) A similar tendency after domestic scandals has been lampooned by Chinese netizens. A satirical bit shared with the popular X account “Teacher Li is not your teacher” captured public chagrin with pointing the finger at America:

While many of the parodic lines above contained major factual errors, there was more than a hint of truth to them. Weibo censored over a dozen hashtags related to the domestic corpse trafficking scandal while allowing one related to a similar American scandal to go viral. Netizens noticed a similar phenomenon after the cooking oil scandal, after which news about carcinogens in Japanese cooking oil trended to the top of Weibo.

The cooking oil scandal has also fueled anger over a lack of perceived follow-up. While the alleged perpetrators were fined and arrested, the government Food Safety Office declared that only two truckloads of cooking oil were exposed to fuel. While the statement confirmed the reporting of state media outlet Beijing News, it also raised eyebrows. Could journalists truly have discovered the only two loads that were so contaminated? A WeChat essay asking just that question was taken down by censors. (Another similar essay sarcastically praising journalists’ eagle eyes was not removed, however.)

Of course, “whataboutism” is not unique to the Chinese state. Scholars and bloggers have written extensively about “whataboutism” and its uses by all participants in the global “China debate.” It is so common precisely because it is an effective rhetorical strategy in international politics, argue Wilfred M. Chow and Dov H. Levin in Foreign Affairs.