China Cites Automation in Response to BBC Report on Forced Labor in Xinjiang Tomato Farming

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ daily press conference last Thursday saw the BBC verbally tag-teamed by the nationalist state-run tabloid Global Times and the ministry’s spokesperson, Lin Jian. At issue was an hour-long BBC documentary tracing processed tomato products from Xinjiang to Italy—where they were quietly relabeled to dodge concerns about forced labor—and on to British and German store shelves. The Italian company Antonio Petti has come under scrutiny for these practices before. This latest report came on the heels of the Biden administration’s addition of 29 Chinese companies to a forced-labor blacklist, and E.U. approval of new regulations aimed at combatting forced labor. From the BBC’s Mike Rudin and Sarah Buckley:

The BBC has spoken to 14 people who say they endured or witnessed forced labour in Xinjiang’s tomato fields over the past 16 years. “[The prison authorities] told us the tomatoes would be exported overseas,” Ahmed (not his real name) said, adding that if the workers did not meet the quotas – as much as 650kg a day – they would be shocked with electric prods. […] By piecing together shipping data from around the world, the BBC discovered how most Xinjiang tomatoes are transported into Europe – by train through Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and into Georgia, from where they are shipped onwards to Italy. […] We asked Source Certain, a world-renowned origin verification firm based in Australia, to investigate whether the origin claims on the purees’ labels were accurate. The company began by building what its CEO Cameron Scadding calls a “fingerprint” which is unique to a country of origin – analysing the trace elements which the tomatoes absorb from local water and rocks. […] While the US has introduced strict legislation to ban all Xinjiang exports, Europe and the UK take a softer approach, allowing companies simply to self-regulate to ensure forced labour is not used in supply chains. This is now set to change in the EU, which has committed to stronger laws, says Chloe Cranston, from the NGO Anti-Slavery International. But she warns this will make it even more likely that the UK will become “a dumping ground” for forced labour products.

[Source]

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs commented with a lengthy answer to a question from Global Times, which had already assailed the BBC in an indignant editorial on the topic.

Global Times: On December 3, BBC’s so-called investigation claims that tomato purées sold by several UK supermarkets appear to contain tomatoes grown and picked in Xinjiang using forced labor. BBC also released a video clip to try to prove that so-called “forced labor” is used for Xinjiang tomatoes and call on Western countries to stop using Xinjiang tomato or its product. Can I have your comment on that? Lin Jian: Again, as we have made very clear before, there’s no “forced labor” in Xinjiang. The Chinese government stands firmly against forced labor and has taken tough measures against it. Xinjiang tomatoes, like Xinjiang cotton, are known and enjoyed throughout the world for their high quality. The farming process of tomatoes and cotton in Xinjiang has largely been mechanized already—over 90% of the tomatoes and over 85% of the cotton in Xinjiang are now harvested by machines. How could there be “forced labor?” Journalism lives in its truthfulness. To say no to disinformation and bias is a primary ethic of journalism. This is also a basic quality for any news outlet that wants to do fair and objective reporting. In the BBC story, a lot of the so-called “evidence” came from what the interviewees “heard” or “felt.” The reporting is based on preconceived assumptions and jumped to the “forced labor” conclusion without verifying the assumptions and by taking words out of context. The reporters went to the trouble of spending months studying nearly 20 tomato purées, but would not spend even one minute learning about the reality in Xinjiang. This is typical double standard with deep bias. In recent years, “forced labor” has become a convenient false narrative for some to create media hypes and attack Xinjiang. Their self-directed, well-scripted productions contain so-called “testimonies” and “reports” from dubious sources. Last week, the story was on Xinjiang cotton. This week, it’s on Xinjiang tomatoes. So what will it be next week? Xinjiang solar energy? Xinjiang carrots? Or Xinjiang mutton and beef? Whatever the disinformation, it will not change the high quality of Xinjiang products, nor will it make Xinjiang a less prosperous and stable place. We hope readers will see through this “forced labor” narrative. And we welcome people to go to Xinjiang, try the tomatoes and experience Xinjiang as it is. [Source]

The claim that heavy mechanization makes charges of forced labor nonsensical has been a core part of PRC responses to critics of Xinjiang’s cotton, tomato, photovoltaic component, and other exports. A recent Xinhua video showcased young farmers’ "gamification" of cotton farming "using robots and agricultural AI." A Global Times investigation in 2021 argued that "apart from the vicious nature of such [forced labor] rumors aimed at suppressing rapidly growing industries in Xinjiang, it is almost laughable and utterly ridiculous how such lies do not have an ounce of truth and can easily be debunked. Indeed, one word should be enough: automation."

"Laundering Cotton," a 2021 report led by Laura Murphy at Sheffield Hallam University, argued that officially cited figures for mechanization in Xinjiang’s cotton industry are likely exaggerated and unrepresentative (pp. 12-13), and that "the majority of cotton grown in the Uyghur Region is still hand-picked." (In an interview with CDT the following year, Murphy also noted that those job losses that have occurred due to mechanization left many farmers in the region vulnerable to coercive state-sponsored labor transfers.)

State media’s own content also raises questions about the mechanization defense. Outlets have repeatedly published photo galleries showing manual labor in Xinjiang tomato farming. An op-ed published by CGTN last week argued: "If the tomato industry were to be destroyed as the BBC hopes, countless people in Xinjiang would lose their jobs, imperiling their basic rights to life, employment and development." This claim that countless jobs are at risk sits awkwardly alongside the assertion that the sector is so thoroughly mechanized that the suggestion of forced labor is absurd.

The mechanization defense is further belied by the enormous scale of tomato production in the region. According to the U.N.’s Food and Agriculture Organization, China produced 68.24 million metric tonnes of tomatoes in 2022. Combined with state media claims that 80% were grown in Xinjiang and that the region has a 90% mechanization rate, this suggests that nearly 5.5 million tonnes were harvested without mechanization. This is substantially more than the entire output of Mexico, which supplies the majority of all fresh tomatoes consumed in the United States. Suspected forced labor and other abuses have been a recurring issue in Mexico’s tomato farms—as, indeed, they have in America’s.

The tomato smuggling report was the second time in a week that the BBC had faced Chinese condemnation. In a recent interview, the founder of Japanese clothing company Uniqlo Tadashi Yanai told the BBC that "we are not using" Xinjiang cotton, a reversal from his earlier policy of maintaining a "neutral" silence. He added: "By mentioning which cotton we’re using …. Actually, it gets too political if I say anymore so let’s stop here."

Asked to comment by Reuters, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning gave the relatively concise reply: "Cotton from the Xinjiang region is among the best in the world. We hope [the] relevant company will overcome political pressure and malign disruption, and independently make business decisions that serve its own interests." The contrast between this brief, formulaic response and the much longer and more specific answer given later to the friendly Global Times could suggest coordination in the latter case. (Lin Jian, who gave the lengthier response, previously worked at the foreign affairs office of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, which could also explain at least some of the discrepancy.)

The BBC report on Yanai’s comments led to calls for a boycott of Uniqlo on Chinese social media. This is not the worst that could happen to a company for eschewing Xinjiang cotton: in September, the parent company of Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein was placed under investigation by China’s Ministry of Commerce for employing "discriminatory measures." A Global Times article, though, highlighted claims that Uniqlo was really a victim of the BBC: