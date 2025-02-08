Minitrue Plus Five: February 7, 2020 – Death of Li Wenliang, Lantern Festival, Foreign Support, Cultural Education

In late 2020, CDT acquired and verified a collection of propaganda directives issued by central Party authorities to state media at the beginning of that year. These directives were issued on an almost daily basis in early 2020 through the early weeks of what would become the COVID-19 pandemic, and shed light on the propaganda machinery’s efforts to grapple with the outbreak. They were originally published between September and December, 2020 as the Minitrue Diary series, after the censorship and propaganda organs’ Orwellian online nickname 真理部 Zhēnlǐ bù, or "Ministry of Truth." Now, to mark the passage of five years since the outbreak, we are republishing each set of directives on the fifth anniversary of the day they were issued. The following directives were released on February 7, 2020.

On the death of Doctor Li Wenliang of Wuhan Central Hospital, only CCTV television reports and news app content may be republished. (February 7, 2020) [Chinese]

For now, do not repost the hot comment article on Li Wenliang published by CCTV this morning. Await instructions. (February 7, 2020) [Chinese]

Reminder: Do not use the concept of “whistleblower” in any reports. (February 7, 2020) [Chinese]

Cancel all publicity stories, without exception, related to special programs for the Lantern Festival, which should be handled in a low-key and cautious manner. (February 7, 2020) [Chinese]

1. Regarding foreign contributions to our fight against the epidemic, please stay in line with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ statements and Xinhua news copy. Do not draw contrasts, interpret, hype, or give the erroneous impression that we are reliant on foreign donations to fight the epidemic. (February 7, 2020) [Chinese] 2. The standard name for pneumonia caused by novel coronavirus infections is “novel coronavirus pneumonia,” abbreviated as “NCP.” In English, it is known as “Novel coronavirus pneumonia,” or “NCP” for short. (February 7, 2020) [Chinese]

The Central Cultural Bureau will soon release a “Notice on Focused Development of Vigorous Cultural Education While Winning Victory in the Battle to Control and Contain The Epidemic.” The notice’s primary content has already been publicly reported. Please carry out online dissemination guidance work in accordance with the notice’s requirements, further strengthen dissemination and education of epidemic control knowledge, carry forward the new trend of joint construction of a happy life era, publicize exemplary model cases of epidemic control work, and mobilize the masses’ energetic participation in the fight to control the epidemic. (February 7, 2020) [Chinese]

Please promptly carry out reposting and coverage of reports and reasonable, correct public comments on foreign allies’ support against the virus, and increase online promotion. (February 7, 2020) [Chinese]

These directives were part of a recent stream of orders directed at limiting coverage of various aspects of the novel coronavirus outbreak. In particular, a similar directive on February 3 noted that reporting on foreign assistance to fight the virus should be “cautious and low-key.” The February 6 death of Dr. Li Wenliang, who was widely lauded as a whistleblower before the emergence of the virus was public knowledge, was the subject of several propaganda orders. Li’s death became a rallying cry for those in China who were frustrated and angry at the government’s response to the virus.

The Lantern Festival marks the end of the two-week Spring Festival period in China. Previous directives had banned celebratory media content about China’s major annual holiday in the midst of the national health crisis.

