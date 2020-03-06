Translation: “On New Year’s Eve, I Was a Doctor in Wuhan”

Li Wenliang, the Wuhan-based doctor who was punished for sharing “illegal information” about an early case of what became the global COVID-19 crisis, died on February 7 after contracting the disease from a patient. As censors were working to control the narrative about the late doctor, netizens were echoing his claim that “there should be more than one voice in a healthy society” as they called for free speech. The day after his passing, Chinese-language YouTube account 老北京茶馆-新频道 published a video dedicated to Dr. Li Wenliang, all health workers, and all people suffering in Wuhan. In the video, a fellow doctor in Wuhan tells the story of the outbreak from his perspective, noting the government’s lack of preparedness and honesty in the earliest days, and paying homage to the many health workers on the frontlines. The narrator is accompanied by user generated video and news footage from Wuhan. CDT has translated and subtitled the video:
Translation by Little Bluegill.