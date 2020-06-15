Translation: “Regulations on Party Members’ Speech and Actions Outside of Work Hours”

Recently, screenshots of an internal Party directive outlining pilot regulations for central Party members’ behavior and speech outside of working hours circulated online. The document, issued by the Working Committee of the CCP Central Committee and National Agencies, demands that Party members from central and state agencies promote Xi Jinping’s ideological agenda while at work, and also throughout their private lives. The Party directive was leaked as photographs of a computer monitor, which don’t show the final few lines of the document. CDT has translated the screenshots:

Working Committee for the CCP Central Committee and National Agencies Document

Published by Central Working Committee (2020) #17

Notice Regarding the Issuance of “Several Regulations for the Political Speech and Activity of Central and State Agency Party Members Outside of Working Hours (Trial)”

Central and State Agencies, Various Department and Party Committees:

The “Several Regulations for the Political Speech and Activity of Central and State Agency Party Members Outside of Work (Trial)” (hereafter abbreviated as “Regulations”) has now been printed and released to you. Please earnestly follow and implement [the regulations].

Central and national organs and Party organizations of all levels must strengthen their political resolve; earnestly implement comprehensive, strict control over principal Party responsibilities; integrate the study and implementation of the “Regulations” as important content for strengthening political organs’ ideological education; strengthen daily supervision and management; keep up to date on Party members’ political words and actions outside of working hours; catch potential issues early; and nip issues in the bud. Those who cause serious harm by violating the “Regulations” shall face severe repercussions according to laws and regulations. All Party members in all central and national organs, especially Party cadres, must strengthen political awareness; strengthen self-restraint; strictly abide by Party discipline and rules; take the lead in achieving the “two maintenances”; and always act as politically sensible, honest people.

Working Committee of the CCP Central Committee and National Agencies

May 20, 2020

Several Regulations for the Political Speech and Activity of Central and National Agency Party Members Outside of Working Hours (Trial)

(May 14, 2020: Reviewed and Approved via conference of the Working Committee of the CCP Central Committee and National Agencies

May 20, 2020: Issued by the Working Committee of the CCP Central Committee and National Agencies)

Central and national agencies are first and foremost political agencies, the first phalanx in charge of putting the “two maintenances” into practice. All Party members of central and national agencies must practice clear-cut politics, hold themselves to higher standards and stricter requirements in their adherence to Party standards and rules. In the same way, Party members must strengthen self-restraint outside of work hours, self-regulate political speech and activity, and conscientiously set a good example. In accordance with the Party constitution and relevant Party laws and regulations, we hereby institute the following rules.