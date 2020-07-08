Minitrue: Unified Government Notice on Deadly Guizhou Bus Crash

Local emergency management said the accident happened around noon when the bus was driving past the Hongshan Lake reservoir. Surveillance video released by state broadcaster CCTV on social media showed the bus proceeding slowly before it suddenly veered across several lanes of oncoming traffic and crashed through a guardrail. The bus rolled over and fell into the water.

[…] A local resident in Anshun said the bus is usually crowded as it stops at several schools. But traffic Wednesday was less busy as primary and high schools closed for the Gaokao exam.

[…] The deadly incident was another tragedy to hit mountainous Guizhou, one of China’s poorest regions. The province has been among the hardest-hit areas as downpours and flooding ravaged south China in recent weeks.

At least 119 people have died or gone missing across China in devastating floods that hit 26 provincial regions, according to Monday data from China’s Ministry of Emergency Management. [Source]