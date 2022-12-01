Minitrue: Rules for E-commerce Livestreams and Movie Theaters During Official Mourning Period For Jiang Zemin

The following censorship instructions have been leaked and distributed online.

Based on the national public memorial requirements just issued today, there will be a public mourning period from November 30 to December 7, and the funeral on December 6. All function units must pay close attention to and implement the following items. 1. Over the next few days, get rid of any celebratory content, and do not publish new entertainment-heavy content until December 7. 2. All channels should make coordinated preparations for black-and-white color schemes tonight in order to be ready for unified adoption when instructed. 3. Strictly maintain standards in this week’s livestreams: keep backdrops clean and simple and clothing up to standard; suspend appearances of soccer babes, etc., without exception; only stream routine sales talk; and take care not to have large blocks of red or other bright colors in backdrops! Wear formal attire. 4. On December 6, all stores must suspend sales livestreams. (November 30, 2022) [Chinese]

Urgent Notice: Just got a phone call from provincial film authorities about four instructions for movie theaters during the period from December 1-7: 1. Theaters must not schedule comedies or foreign films. These can’t be screened, even if they have been previously scheduled or if tickets have been sold. 2. Be serious and solemn. There should be no festive or celebratory atmosphere. 3. Theaters should turn off their LED screens. 4. Theaters are prohibited from screening World Cup matches or reality shows. (November 30, 2022) [Chinese]

These two sets of instructions, which appear to be internal company communiques, provide guidance on e-commerce and movie theatre operations during the official mourning period for former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin, whose death was announced by official media on Wednesday. An earlier directive published by CDT, along with more background on Jiang’s death and legacy, contained similar requirements from the state broadcast regulator for online streaming and other media platforms.

Since directives are sometimes communicated orally to journalists and editors, who then leak them online, the wording published here may not be exact. Some instructions are issued by local authorities or to specific sectors, and may not apply universally across China. The date given may indicate when the directive was leaked, rather than when it was issued. CDT does its utmost to verify dates and wording, but also takes precautions to protect the source. See CDT’s collection of Directives from the Ministry of Truth since 2011.