Didi Kirsten Tatlow: How Hong Kong Was Lost

Posted by | Aug 13, 2020

The following is an excerpt of an article titled “How Hong Kong was lost” by Didi Kirsten Tatlow. Read the full text of the article at Project Sinopsis. In the article, Tatlow discusses Beijing’s “repurposing” of Hong Kong’s governance and policing, a process she calls a “long, silent coup.”

The imposition of a Beijing-ordered, harsh and vague, state security law1 on Hong Kong, one hour before midnight on June 30th, 2020, seemed to many people in the city and around the world the beginning of the end of Hong Kong’s freedoms.

In reality it was the end of the beginning, the culmination of a deliberate, decades-long effort by the Communist Party of China (CPC) to build a parallel political order for Hong Kong despite the content of the Sino-British agreement over Hong Kong’s future, the Joint Declaration, and Hong Kong’s post-handover constitution, the Basic Law. The latter took effect on July 1, 1997, the date of the handover from Britain to China. Together these promised a “high degree of autonomy,” a continuation of Hong Kong’s “way of life,” a “gradual and orderly progress” toward and judicial and police independence. [Source]

Categories : ,,,,

Tags :,,,,,

Related Posts

Hong Kong Media Comes to Grips with Impact of National Security Law

Hong Kong Activists Face Challenges Abroad

HK’s Apple Daily Newspaper Raided; Owner, Others Arrested

Treasury Department Imposes Sanctions on Carrie Lam, Other Hong Kong Leaders

HSBC Caught Between China and West Over Huawei, HK Security Law

Hong Kong Election Delayed After Disqualifications, Arrests, Professor’s Firing

Russia and China Join Forces to Amplify Disinformation and Propaganda

Translation: “Totalitarianism is Not the Other” by Zhang Jieping

Translation: Even Without a Security Law, Authorities Have a Million Methods

New Rules Establish Broad Police Powers Under Hong Kong National Security Law

Zhang Jieping: When Fear Comes, the First Thing to Retreat is Speech

First Arrests Made Under National Security Law as Hong Kong Protesters Defy Government Ban

Minitrue: Delete Content on Newsweek Issue

CDT Features

SUPPORT CDT

From the Archives

CDT on Twitter

Google Ads 1

CDT EBOOKS

DOWNLOAD EBOOKS

Giving Assistant

Amazon Smile

Google Ads 2

Anti-censorship Tools

Life Without Walls

Click on the image to download Firefly for circumvention

Open popup
X

Welcome back!

CDT is a non-profit media site, and we need your support. Your contribution will help us provide more translations, breaking news, and other content you love.

Donate