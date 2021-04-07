Translation: Should We Treat the Unvaccinated Like Deadbeats?

China is in the midst of a push to vaccinate 560 million people—40 percent of its population—by June. However, facing slow vaccine uptake (a February survey found the majority of medical workers unwilling to take it) and a minor outbreak in the small Yunnan border city Ruili, authorities have adopted increasingly creative—and, in some cases aggressive—methods to boost vaccination rates.

Free eggs, flour, grocery coupons, chicken wings, and dumplings have been used to entice citizens to get the shot. In Beijing’s Shijingshan neighborhood, residents were offered free entrance to all parks. But there have also been coercive measures. As one college student told The New York Times, “They say it’s voluntary, but if you don’t get the vaccine, they’ll just keep calling you.” The Times’ report also notes that a Chongqing company said those who refused the vaccine would be “held accountable.”

Some localities have gone even further. A Hainan government notice threatened “rectification.” A viral image, purportedly from a village in Hainan, threatened to blacklist non-vaccinated residents with the “Five Won’ts”:

Important Notice on the Coronavirus Vaccine “Five Won’ts” 1. If you are not vaccinated, you won’t have a seat on public transportation. 2. If you are not vaccinated, you won’t be allowed into markets, shops, or hotels. 3. If you are not vaccinated, your restaurant, hotel, or business won’t be allowed to open. 4. If you are not vaccinated, you will be placed on a blacklist and won’t receive government subsidies, in accordance with the village understanding of the rules. 5. If you are not vaccinated, your children’s ability to go to school, work, join the military, and get a home will be impacted both today and in the future. Wancheng Village Pandemic Prevention Brigade [Chinese]

The image caught the attention of one netizen, who wrote about it on the public WeChat account @与归随笔. The essay, titled “Should We Treat the Unvaccinated Like Deadbeats?” has been translated by CDT: