WhereIsPengShuai: The World Wants To Know

A campaign initiated by Chinese feminists to locate the disappeared tennis star Peng Shuai has gone global. Many of the world’s biggest tennis stars—including Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, and Andy Murray—have posted messages on Twitter with the hashtag #whereispengshuai:

I am devastated and shocked to hear about the news of my peer, Peng Shuai. I hope she is safe and found as soon as possible. This must be investigated and we must not stay silent. Sending love to her and her family during this incredibly difficult time. #whereispengshuai pic.twitter.com/GZG3zLTSC6 — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) November 18, 2021

Female tennis player Peng Shuai whereabouts currently unknown after making Sexual abuse allegations against Chinese government official.

This speech gives us a reminder and some hope that things can change in the future 🙏 #WhereIsPengShuai https://t.co/eKnLCHcPLj — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) November 19, 2021

The campaign made headlines across the globe:

Peng Shuai continues to be not just global news, but *front page* global news. Story by @nivincent and @tumcarayol. pic.twitter.com/SiJmWtfHE5 — Mark Dreyer (@DreyerChina) November 19, 2021

The front page of the Nov. 20 edition of @lequipe, France's most popular sports newspaper. #WhereIsPengShuai pic.twitter.com/KggNLdewXH — Laurel Chor (@laurelchor) November 19, 2021

Peng has not been heard from since November 2, when she posted an essay on her personal Weibo account in which she accused Zhang Gaoli, a former member of the Politburo Standing Committee, of sexually assaulting her. Her post was scrubbed from the Chinese internet and social media, and even her name became a censored word. Bloomberg News reported on why the allegation is so explosive:

“This is not about protecting Zhang, but protecting a former PBSC member from being accused by a young female for a sexual offense,” said Steve Tsang, director of the China Institute at the University of London’s School of Oriental and African Studies. “Xi could and did bring down a former PBSC member. But it’s one thing for him to do so, quite a different matter for a mere celebrity.” [Source]

Concerns for Peng’s safety increased after two bizarre tweets from Chinese state media claimed to prove that Peng was safe and well. The government’s official position remains feigned ignorance. At a press conference on Friday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the implausible claim: “I’m not aware of the situation.” Yet China’s international-facing state media have made multiple efforts to dispel fears about her whereabouts. On November 17, CGTN’s official Twitter account posted an email that Peng Shuai purportedly wrote to the chairman and CEO of the Women’s Tennis Association, Steve Simon:

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has sent an email to Steve Simon, the WTA Chairman & CEO, CGTN has learned. The email reads: pic.twitter.com/uLi6Zd2jDI — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) November 17, 2021

The WTA dismissed the email, with Simon openly questioning its authenticity: “I have a hard time believing that Peng Shuai actually wrote the email we received or believes what is being attributed to her.” The email was bizarre for a number of reasons, not least because it appeared to be a screenshot of a document-in-progress, with the cursor still visible. CGTN did not post the email on any platforms accessible from mainland China, nor did any other state media outlets. CGTN has a long history of airing forced confessions—a practice for which it lost its broadcast license in England. On Twitter, Mareike Ohlberg, a senior fellow at the German Marshall Fund’s Asia Program, explained the logic behind CGTN’s crude tweet:

A lot has been made about the inability of Chinese propaganda organs to adapt to foreign audiences, how they hit the wrong tone, etc. That's partially true, but there's more at play here because this tweet would also not convince a single Chinese person that Peng Shuai is fine 2/ — Mareike Ohlberg (@MareikeOhlberg) November 17, 2021

This demonstration of power, for the largest part, works better in China than internationally because the threat of consequences is much higher to people in China than to people outside of China 4/ — Mareike Ohlberg (@MareikeOhlberg) November 17, 2021

… has likely encouraged them to think it very well might work. I'm glad the @WTA isn't playing along, and I hope others will follow their example. 6/6 — Mareike Ohlberg (@MareikeOhlberg) November 17, 2021

On November 19, CGTN reporter Shen Shiwei tweeted a series of three selfies reportedly posted on Peng’s private WeChat account:

Peng Shuai’s WeChat moments just posted three latest photos and said “Happy weekend”.

Her friend shared the three photos and the screenshot of Peng’s WeChat moments. pic.twitter.com/tut8CEH6gu — Shen Shiwei沈诗伟 (@shen_shiwei) November 19, 2021

The selfies, too, were not shared publicly by CGTN on Chinese social media platforms. The third selfie in the series, in which Peng holds up a Kung Fu Panda figurine in front of a portrait taken with Winnie the Pooh, raised eyebrows. Pandas and Winnie the Pooh can be interpreted as veiled references to China’s Domestic Security Department and Xi Jinping, respectively, although they should not necessarily be interpreted as such.

Both tweets triggered an avalanche of responses:

Night before my cousin Mayila was taken to a concentration camp, she posted her gratitude to the Chinese communist party on Wechat; Since her captivity, my mother has barely responded to me. When she can, this is her mainly response: “everything is fine, don’t worry about us”. https://t.co/0G8jFh0Iwq — Nyrola (@nyrola) November 19, 2021

As a person familiar with China’s system, I don’t believe Mr Hu believes what he said above. https://t.co/mf2drPKP1U — Murong Xuecun慕容雪村 (@hawking197428) November 19, 2021

The response from the sporting world has been a study in contrasts. Women’s tennis players and the WTA have been among the loudest voices demanding proof of Peng’s freedom. The International Olympic Committee and the International Federation of Tennis, the governing body of world tennis, on the other hand, have kept their distance from the international movement. The WTA potentially stands to lose hundreds of millions of dollars for its advocacy. In an interview with CNN, WTA CEO Simon said, “We have to start as a world making decisions that are based upon right and wrong, period, and we can’t compromise that […] We’re definitely willing to pull our business and deal with all the complications that come with it. Because this is certainly, this is bigger than the business.” The ATP, the men’s tour, also called for an investigation. The IOC sent out a terse emailed statement and refused to comment further; the statement reads in part, “Experience shows that quiet diplomacy offers the best opportunity to find a solution for questions of such nature.” The IFT referred to Peng’s situation obliquely in a tweet, refusing to name the accusation or the accused.

The Biden administration demanded “independent, verifiable proof” of Peng’s whereabouts and is considering a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics—primarily due to China’s human rights violations in Xinjiang and Hong Kong. The German Olympic team also expressed concern over Peng’s safety:

German Olympic team voiced concerns over Peng Shuai https://t.co/M619NUN2BR — isabella steger (@stegersaurus) November 19, 2021

Although the IOC has been reticent to speak out on China’s human rights issues, senior IOC member Dick Pound told Reuters’ Steve Keating that the Peng Shuai situation might compel it to take a harder line: