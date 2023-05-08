CDT on Mastodon and Bluesky

CDT English will continue for now to post as @CDT on Twitter, but has launched additional accounts on Mastodon and Bluesky:
You can also keep up with our Chinese team on Twitter at @CDTChinese.
CDT English will continue for now to post as @CDT on Twitter, but has launched additional accounts on Mastodon and Bluesky:
You can also keep up with our Chinese team on Twitter at @CDTChinese.
CDT is a non-profit media site, and we need your support. Your contribution will help us provide more translations, breaking news, and other content you love.