Amid Private Tributes from Citizens, Chinese Media Mostly Silent on Navalny’s Death

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s sudden death last Friday in an Arctic prison was scarcely mentioned by Chinese state or commercial media, and what coverage there is has simply echoed Russian government talking points. China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Saturday that Navalny’s death is “Russia’s internal affair,” and declined further comment.

As Navalny’s supporters in Russia risked arrest to leave messages and bouquets of flowers at locations including Moscow’s Solovetsky Stone, a memorial honoring victims of the Soviet gulags, a lone tribute appeared across the street from the Russian consulate in Shanghai. Photos shared on Chinese social media show a small bouquet of red roses laid on the stone railing of a bridge, with a Russian-language message repeating a well-known quote from Navalny: “I’m not afraid, and you shouldn’t be, either.”

Some bold young #Chinese people went to the Russian embassies and consulates in #Beijing and #Shanghai to pay their respects.

At the same time it reminds one of the Chinese version of “Aleksei Navalny”.

绝境中的慰藉与雄心：纳瓦尔尼最后的日子 https://t.co/8iVpNfgczM — 林晓康 (@linxiaokang01) February 20, 2024

The Washington Post’s Francesca Ebel described some of the tributes from mourners in Russia, and the spate of arrests that followed:

Navalny, who was the most prominent challenger of President Vladimir Putin, often urged his supporters not to be afraid. And in the days after his death Friday at age 47 — his team says it was state-sponsored murder — hundreds have heeded Navalny’s call, risking arrest in the repressive climate of wartime Russia and braving bitter winter temperatures, to contribute to the piles of bouquets, which in some cases were quickly swept away by the authorities. In other cases, it was the mourners who were swept away: At least 366 people have been arrested in 36 cities, including 200 in St. Petersburg, according to a watchdog group, OVD-Info, which tracks arrests. More than 29,000 people also put their names to a petition demanding that Navalny’s body be released to his family. On Saturday, his mother, Lyudmila Navalnaya, traveled to the town above the Arctic Circle where he died but could not reclaim his remains. [Source]

On Chinese social media, there have been some tributes and essays about Navalny’s life and death, and users have also forwarded video showing Russian mourners leaving bouquets of flowers at Solovetsky Stone. Weibo user @isotopehydrogen noted earlier this weekend that more than 40 people in Russia had been arrested for leaving flowers in condolence (a number that has since sharply increased, as noted above). For Chinese citizens, government arrests of mourners are familiar, and there were many comments about how even leaving flowers has been banned in China at certain times and places. Some Weibo users drew a connection between Navalny’s fate and political persecution in China, and posted comments satirizing dictators and authoritarian regimes in general. A number of netizens left comments saying that Navalny “must have died of a heart attack”, likely in reference to the sudden death of former Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang in October 2023, reportedly from a heart attack. (News coverage of Li’s death and legacy was heavily censored at the time to keep the story on a tight leash and ensure that official narratives went unchallenged.) For others, Navalny’s “ordinary heroism” was reminiscent of the equally indomitable, albeit somewhat lower-key, human rights campaigner and Nobel Peace Prize winner Liu Xiaobo, who died in hospital in 2017 after being mistreated and denied medical care during his long period of imprisonment.

CDT editors have archived some of the Weibo comments about Navalny’s death, a selection of which are translated below: