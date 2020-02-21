Translation: Poems From a Wuhan Nurse

The following poetry collection was written by “Wei Shuiyin” (弱水吟, given name Long Qiaoling 龙巧玲), who has been serving as a nurse in one of the dozen makeshift fangcang hospitals set up in Wuhan to combat the COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic. Long is a usually based at Shandan County People’s Hospital in Gansu Province; since the outbreak of the coronavirus, she has been fighting on the frontline of prevention and control along with her colleagues. When she received news that Wuhan was in urgent need of medical workers, she volunteered to go to Wuhan with a medical team. The original post of the collection, translated below, was deleted from WeChat but has been archived by CDT Chinese.

Please Don’t Disturb

Please allow me to take off my protective clothes and mask

To remove the flesh of my body from its armor

Let me trust my own health

Let me breathe undisturbed

Ah….

The slogans are yours

The praise is yours

The propaganda, the model workers, all yours

I am merely performing my duties

Acting on a healer’s conscience

Often, there’s no choice but to go to battle bare-chested

Without time to choose between life and death

Genuinely without any lofty ideals

Please, don’t decorate me in garlands

Don’t give me applause

Spare me recognition for work injury, martyrdom, or any other merits

I didn’t come to Wuhan to admire the cherry blossoms

And I didn’t come for the scenery, the reception of flattery

I just want to return home safe when the epidemic ends

Even if all that remains are my bones

I must bring myself home to my children and parents

I ask:

Who wants to carry a comrade’s ashes

Setting foot on the road home

Media, journalists

Please don’t disturb me again

What you call the actual facts, the data

I haven’t the time or the inclination to follow

Weary all day, all night

Rest, sleep

This is more important than your praise

I invite you to go look, if you are able

At those washed out homes

Does smoke rise from the chimneys

The cell phones drifting about the crematorium

Have their owners been found?

Little Sister, Tonight I’m Ashamed of the Praise

In the early hour of two o’clock

Thunder and lightning, wind and rain

The iron plates that blocked the doors have been overturned

A tiny figure was carried home by the storm

Floating like a scrap of paper

“Little sister, why did you come back early?”

“Hypoglycemic dizziness, group leader let me go”

“Forty-minute travel time?”

“A Wuhan taxi driver took me”

Face pale, voice weak

The thermometer at her forehead reads 33.1°C

A spray of disinfectant, wash hands, repeat

Wipe clean nostrils, ears

Monitoring the operation, my hand trembled

Through my protective goggles

I can’t tell if the drops on her face

Are tears or splashed disinfectant

Remove the mask

Forehead, nose, cheek, ears

Blisters, boils–accomplices of hypoglycemia and the cold rallying towards me

I’ve no strength to say anything

Any consolation will seem a false show of affection

Change clothing, shoes

Step back into disposable slippers

Shower in water above 56°C, don’t eat for a half hour

Everyone knows

Tightly wrap your body in protective clothing for a dozen hours

Don’t eat don’t drink don’t evacuate

Have to eat and drink less before starting work

Ah, protective clothing, how is there still a shortage?

Can you let her change to a new protective gown during the shift?

Even if work hours are extended?

The little sister who returned with hypoglycemia

So far I haven’t been able to remember your face

A hundred sisters

A hundred masks covering unknown beauty

Concealing how much hypoglycemia from my sight

Perhaps, there are things I can’t say

Little sister, no praise tonight

All songs of praise are guilty

All deceived consciences

Will kneel to you

Put on a facemask, the instant you turn

I suddenly call to mind

I should add another mask

Me, facing this erupting storm

Should I play deaf and dumb

Everyday

Haze, shady rain

Five days, damp and dismally quiet

Cold and cruel, tears and injury

These dull and murky words

How much I hope you stay away

At the guesthouse in self-isolation

Without time, without days

No sound and no air

Writing material, psychological intervention

Place a hundred fearful hearts in each respective palm

The trembling, the dread, the crying and despair

Throw it away with those muddied in poison

One person’s room

Is divided into a contaminated area and a clean area

Wash your hands, wash your hands. Mask, mask

Forced to correct all bad habits

Right now, everyone knows that a bat is responsible for the poison

And calling the crime poisoning is sketching it lightly

The poison from seventeen years ago is still fresh in my memory

Today is a carbon copy of yesterday

But the poison isn’t yesterday’s poison

People’s pampering gave rise to its cunning

Strong contagion is the fruit of their pampering

Very late at night, what I most want to do

Is give those bats hidden in their caves

Steel armor to put on

Engraved with the two characters, “Wuhan”

Leave all the blades with no handles

Leave all the teeth nothing to bite

Night of the Lantern Festival

Outside an eighth floor window of the Wuhan Jinlaiya Hotel

Lanterns already lighting the city

The splendor of skyscraper silhouettes

Clarifying the true colors of the night

Silent. Somber. Frigid.

I know that through the lanterns

Further and deeper in the background

Even more windows are black

Black as a cave, as a bat, as if swallowed up

Like a hidden poison with a flowery crown

In the darkness I stare into the distance

Look into the distance of the Yangtze, the Han River

The distance of the Yellow Crane Tower

The distance of the makeshift hospital

The distance of the Gansu Hexi Corridor

The distance of the Huangpu River in Shanghai

The distance of heaven using a long spoon to feed us all

The darkness still spreads

But I’ve no doubt, all is well

As the Lantern Festival moon rises

All is well, all is bright

[Chinese]