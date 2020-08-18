China Digital Times – Editorial Internship (Paid), Fall 2020

China Digital Times (CDT) is hiring editorial interns. We are looking for energetic, self-motivated people with an avid interest in China, journalism, and online media. This is a part-time, paid internship which would be ideal for a graduate or mature undergraduate student. The position is remote but we prefer candidates based in Berkeley, CA; Vancouver, BC; or elsewhere within the Pacific time zone. We will also consider applicants located elsewhere. The internship will last through December 2020, with the possibility of extension.

We are looking for 1-2 interns to help monitor online news about China and post content to China Digital Times. The ideal candidate has knowledge of contemporary Chinese society and politics and familiarity with ongoing current events there; good news sense and media literacy; and a strong command of English grammar, spelling, punctuation, and style. Expertise in international relations and global politics, international human rights policy and practices, or Chinese law especially welcome but not required. Journalism experience preferred.

All interns must be self-motivated and able to work independently while also being able to work as part of a small team. Familiarity with or willingness to learn the workings of WordPress CMS and basic HTML is required. The ability to meet deadlines and work in a fast-paced environment is crucial.

This is a unique opportunity to learn online publishing and news-gathering skills firsthand on one of the most widely-read English news sites about China. The position allows for flexible hours (10-20 hours per week) and the ability to work from home. Pay is dependent on experience.

To apply, please send a brief email explaining why you are interested in the position and your relevant experience to [email protected] (Put Intern in the Subject line). NOTE: PLEASE include cover letter in body of email, not as an attachment.