Minitrue Diary, February 24, 2020: Panchen Lama, Gui Minhai, COVID, Xu Guang, NPC

Posted by | Nov 18, 2020

CDT has recently acquired and verified a collection of directives issued by central Party authorities to at the beginning of this year. These directives were issued on an almost daily basis in early 2020, and we will be posting them over the coming weeks. The following seven directives were released on February 24, 2020.

Regarding the ’s Tibetan New Year greeting, it must not appear on front pages. Control the temperature in interactive [comment] sections, do not set up topics or hot searches. Do not increase propagation about or hype Tibetan Buddhism. (February 24, 2020) [Chinese]

The Panchen Lama is the second highest spiritual leader in Tibetan Buddhism, following the Dalai Lama. In 1995, the Dalai Lama had followed Buddhist ritual to select the 11th Panchen Lama, but the six-year-old boy he named, Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, soon disappeared from public view and is presumed to be in state custody. Soon after his disappearance, the Chinese Communist Party named Gyaltsen Norbu as the Panchen Lama, but most Tibetan Buddhists don’t recognize his legitimacy. While Gyaltsen Norbu has been very low-profile for the past 25 years, in recent months he has played a more public role. During the Lunar New Year, he issued a public statement praising the CCP’s religious policies.

gmh 33

Concerning , do not report, forward, or comment without previous unified arrangement. (February 24, 2020) [Chinese]

Hong Kong-based Swedish citizen Gui Minhai was sentenced to ten years in prison in late February for “illegally providing intelligence” to foreigners. Gui was one of five Hong Kong booksellers who were detained from abroad and brought to China in 2015. Gui’s location was unknown until he appeared on CCTV in January 2016 making a forced confession. He is the last of the five to remain in prison. A previous directive on February 22 also limited “unauthorized” reporting on his case.

gmh 33

Do not report on the Central Civilization Office of the Central Propaganda Department’s launching of volunteer care activities in Wuhan. (February 24, 2020) [Chinese]

Reference the sample text and delete: “First Batch of Novel Vaccine has Produced Antibodies, Shi Yigong’s Xihu University Has Uplifting News, Chinese Speed.” (February 24, 2020) [Chinese]

Recently, reports concerning the novel coronavirus epidemic situation have included incorrectly named administrative divisions. For example, “Beizhou Countyh, Jinzhou” in Liaoning was mislabeled as “Panjin” Liaoning, and “Loudi, Hunan” mistakenly referred to as “Loudi, Hubei.” Please pay close attention to administrative divisions and affiliations to ensure accuracy in news reports. (February 24, 2020) [Chinese]

These three directives are part of a stream of near daily orders on how to report on the coronavirus pandemic. Several previous directives had also limited coverage of civil society aid in the midst of the crisis, especially donations from “disadvantaged social groups.”

gmh 33

Concerning the 16th meeting of the Standing Committee of the 13th National People’s Congress, strictly regulate source material, use wire copy from Xinhua News Agency and reports from supervisory agency China Media Group. Regulate posts and comments. (February 24, 2020) [Chinese]

On February 24, the Standing Committee for the NPC announced it would delay its annual parliamentary meetings in Beijing due to the COVID crisis. The meetings were later held in May.

gmh 33

Newly sacked personnel:
Xu Guang, former Vice Governor and member of the Party Leadership Group of Henan. (February 24, 2020) [Chinese]

Xu Guang was dismissed from his post and was later tried on corruption charges.

真Since directives are sometimes communicated orally to journalists and editors, who then leak them online, the wording published here may not be exact. Some instructions are issued by local authorities or to specific sectors, and may not apply universally across China. The date given may indicate when the directive was leaked, rather than when it was issued. CDT does its utmost to verify dates and wording, but also takes precautions to protect the source. See CDT’s collection of Directives from the Ministry of Truth since 2011.

Categories : ,,,,,

Tags :,,,,,

Related Posts

Minitrue Diary, February 23, 2020: Tibetan New Year, U.S. Shift on “Developing Countries,” HNA Group Takeover

Citizen Journalist Zhang Zhan Faces Five Years In Prison

Minitrue Diary, February 22, 2020: One Month of Lockdown, Positive COVID Information, Gui Minhai

Minitrue Diary, February 21, 2020: “Four Avoidances,” Coronavirus in Prisons, Malaysia Travel Restrictions, Anbang Insurance Co.

Chinese Vaccines Go Global; Does Influence Follow?

Minitrue Diary, February 20, 2020: Russian Border Restrictions, Dancing at Makeshift Hospitals, Execution

Minitrue Diary, February 19, 2020: New Media Uniformity, Avoid Negative COVID Sentiment

Minitrue Diary: Media Errors of Judgment, Citizen Documentary Films

Taiwan Again Denied Invitation to WHO Meeting

Minitrue Diary, February 17, 2020: NPC Standing Committee, Media Missteps, Coronavirus Treatments, Price Hikes

Minitrue: Avoid Content on U.S. Election Results

Minitrue Diary, February 16, 2020: Plasma Donations, Returnees, Donations

Minitrue Diary, February 15, 2020: Infections Among Coronavirus-control Workers, Construction Equipment Fandom

CDT Features

SUPPORT CDT

From the Archives

CDT on Twitter

Google Ads 1

CDT EBOOKS

DOWNLOAD EBOOKS

Giving Assistant

Amazon Smile

Google Ads 2

Anti-censorship Tools

Life Without Walls

Click on the image to download Firefly for circumvention

Open popup
X

Welcome back!

CDT is a non-profit media site, and we need your support. Your contribution will help us provide more translations, breaking news, and other content you love.

Donate