Netizen Voices: “So a General Election Doesn’t Represent Mainstream Public Opinion?”

Saturday’s general election in Taiwan, in which the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lost its parliamentary majority but saw its presidential candidate Lai Ching-te elected with 40% of the vote, was closely watched in many other countries around the world, including China. Intense interest from China’s citizenry did not translate, however, into the election being prominently featured on the Chinese internet and social media: CDT editors have archived a variety of content showing that hashtags related to the Taiwan election were blocked, muted, and otherwise “diluted” on Weibo. Also blocked was the slang hashtag #FrozenGarlic (#冻蒜, dòng suàn), which is a popular slogan heard at campaign rallies. (It is an approximate sound-alike for the Southern Min dialect pronunciation of the term “to get elected,” 當選, dāngxuǎn).

Despite the extensive online censorship of news related to the election, there was a rare outpouring of online commentary in response to a statement by China’s Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) spokesman Chen Binhua, who declared that “the results showed the Democratic Progressive Party cannot represent mainstream public opinion on the island.” Many Weibo users posted derisive comments below the news about Chen’s statement, which was issued through China’s state-run Xinhua News Agency. CDT editors have archived screenshots of the many comments (1, 2, and 3), a selection of which are translated below:

Haha, and who are you to dismiss the results of a fair election with that one word: “unrepresentative”?

He still claims it doesn’t represent “mainstream public opinion.”

Chinese-style “Ah-Q mentality” [i.e. deluding oneself into pretending defeats are victories]

This is a gutsy comments section.

Pretty brave of them not to filter these comments.

Everyone knows what’s what, so there’s really no need to delude yourself and others like this.

Sure, go on deluding yourself!

Numb from winning! [For more on this and other popular online slang, see CDT’s new Lexicon, 20th Anniversary Edition.]

Shouldn’t you be filtering comments about the Taiwan issue???

This Weibo headline is interesting.

So what exactly were the election results?

So you’re saying that when the common people cast their individual votes, it doesn’t represent mainstream public opinion? I guess I’m too ignorant and uneducated to understand how the world works.

Enough, already—how can you criticize others’ elections when you don’t even allow elections at home?

So a general election doesn’t represent mainstream public opinion? What new sort of understanding is this?

Bury your head in the sand.

A great and impressive country is afraid of comments from its own netizens. No wonder so many foreign media outlets criticize you.

Question for China’s Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO): What exactly is “mainstream public opinion,” then?

[TAO is] the most shameless, useless, piece-of-trash government department. [Chinese]