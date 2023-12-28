New eBook: China Digital Times Lexicon, 20th Anniversary Edition

On September 12, 2003, John Battelle published the first post on chinadigitaltimes.net:

Here’s what a Google Search on “china weblog” yields, I’m looking forward to seeing ours at the top soon!

China’s online population at the start of that year was nearly 60 million. Ten years later, it was fast approaching 600 million, and now, after 20, it is well over a billion. This new completely revised and hugely expanded update to our ebook series, formerly known as “the Grass Mud Horse Lexicon,” aims to capture something of the enormous explosion of online speech that accompanied this growth, with a particular focus on efforts by authorities to tame it, and by others to push back. It contains 104 of the terms that have resonated most strongly in this arena, from official slogans and their irreverent appropriations to protest cries and nationalist accusations.

The CDT Lexicon is available in PDF format on a “pay what you want” basis, with a US$5 minimum. We are grateful for all donations, which help support our work.

