New eBook: China Digital Times Lexicon, 20th Anniversary Edition

Posted by | Dec 28, 2023

On September 12, 2003, John Battelle published the first post on chinadigitaltimes.net:

Here’s what a Google Search on “china weblog” yields, I’m looking forward to seeing ours at the top soon!

China’s online population at the start of that year was nearly 60 million. Ten years later, it was fast approaching 600 million, and now, after 20, it is well over a billion. This new completely revised and hugely expanded update to our ebook series, formerly known as “the Grass Mud Horse Lexicon,” aims to capture something of the enormous explosion of online speech that accompanied this growth, with a particular focus on efforts by authorities to tame it, and by others to push back. It contains 104 of the terms that have resonated most strongly in this arena, from official slogans and their irreverent appropriations to protest cries and nationalist accusations.

The CDT Lexicon is available in PDF format on a “pay what you want” basis, with a US$5 minimum. We are grateful for all donations, which help support our work.

Download PDF:

Categories : ,,,,,,,,,,

Tags :

Related Posts

Badiucao Ebook: Watching Big Brother

Grass-Mud Horse Quiz 2015: Test Your Netizen Slang

Grass-Mud Horse Quiz: How Good Is Your Netizen Slang?

Decoding the Chinese Internet eBook (2015 Edition)

CDT New Year eBook Sale: 99 Cents Each

CDT’s 2014 Yearbook Now Available in PDF

Covering China from Cyberspace in 2014: Excerpts

CDT eBook: Decoding the Chinese Internet

CDT eBook: Crazy Crab’s Chinese Dream in Cartoons

CDT eBook: Grass-Mud Horse Lexicon Classics [Updated]

CDT Features

Subscribe to CDT

SUPPORT CDT

Google Ads 1

CDT EBOOKS

DOWNLOAD EBOOKS

Giving Assistant

Google Ads 2

Anti-censorship Tools

Life Without Walls

Click on the image to download Firefly for circumvention

Open popup
X

Welcome back!

CDT is a non-profit media site, and we need your support. Your contribution will help us provide more translations, breaking news, and other content you love.

Donate