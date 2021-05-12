Netizen Voices: On May Day, Shenzhen Party Committee Celebrates “996” Culture of Overwork

May Day was conceived as a celebration of the eight-hour work day by a coalition of socialists and labor activists in fin de siècle Europe. Over a century later, Shenzhen’s Communist Party Committee commemorated May Day by issuing a video paean to overtime and late nights spent in the office alone.

Commissioned for the May Day holiday, the short clip “Strivers Aren’t Lonely” romanticized the long hours of China’s “996” work culture as a personal choice. However, there is evidence suggesting that exploitative working conditions in China are caused less by a hunger for success than by a labor movement shattered by arrests and pressure campaigns. CDT has translated the short video’s transcript, and curated a selection of reactions from across the internet:

Strivers Aren’t Lonely

You’re always choosing to stay late

because you don’t want to miss a single opportunity.

You’re always saying “wait.”

You’re always saying “soon.”

You’re always saying “next time.”

Luckily,

There’s always someone who’ll leave the lights on for you.

You always turn out the lights at midnight

and walk out of the office alone.

You’re always thinking,

I can do even better.

Luckily,

You’re not alone.

You’re always rushing

to catch the last subway home.

Luckily,

There is always a car waiting for you.

At midnight you join the stream of people

gathered for Hi-tech Park station’s final late-night rush hour.

This might be China’s most extraordinary subway station.

Because you’re not willing to leave work,

the subway pulls overtime with you.

Your rhythm is the city’s rhythm.

Your character is the city’s character.

Your all-out effort is what makes this city rush forth

This is China’s Silicon Valley, the capital of innovation

This is the Shenzhen that strives to sprint faster

Today, during the just-concluded Seventh Party Congress

We decided to use the next five years

to increase our GDP from the $429 billion of today

to tomorrow’s $619 billion.

Our economic might and developmental quality will rank among the world’s best

It is you [visual of workers]

It is you [visual of Party officials]

It is every single amazing one of us

that gives this city of strivers confidence

Today, the Party’s meeting has concluded victoriously.

The goals are set, the blueprints are drawn.

Tomorrow, is the holiday for strivers.

Wishing all strivers a happy May Day. [Chinese]