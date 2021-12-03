China Pledges Vaccines and Private Investment to Africa at FOCAC 2021

This week concluded the 2021 meeting of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC). Hosted this time in Dakar, Senegal, the triennial summit has historically brought together Chinese and African heads of state in a public diplomacy spectacle with headline-grabbing announcements of tens of billions of dollars in Chinese investment into Africa. This year’s fanfare was somewhat muted. Xi Jinping delivered his virtual keynote address remotely from Beijing, most participating countries sent ministers rather than heads of state, and pledges for enormous Chinese state-led infrastructure projects were conspicuously absent. Stricter regulation and slowing economic growth mean that China is no longer in a position to lend as much as it has in previous years, nor are African nations as inclined toward large-scale borrowing, thus marking a shift in priorities for both parties. Nonetheless, Xi presented various proposals for deepening cooperation on pandemic response, trade and investment, climate change, and a host of other issues. Beijing’s major announcement that it will provide Africa with one billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines, as Western governments struggle to maintain their engagement with Africa, showcased China’s redefining of Africa’s external relations.

#China's #XiJinping announces 9 new programmes at #FOCAC in #Senegal:

1. Medical & Health

2. Poverty Reduction & Agriculture

3. Trade Promotion

4. Connectivity

5. Digital Innovation

6. Green Development

7. Capacity-building

8. Cultural & People-to People

9. Peace & Security — ChinaAfricaBlog (@ChinaAfricaBlog) November 29, 2021

#FOCAC2021 🇸🇳is described as a turning point by Senegalese leading newspaper(and government oriented) @LeSoleilonline https://t.co/zHCWn94IKb — Folashade Soule (@folasoule) November 30, 2021

Another #FOCAC2021 cover from @QuotidienSN another leading (and more critical) journal in Senegal. Focus is made on new vaccine doses (1bn) pledge from 🇨🇳 and debt cancelation https://t.co/v6T2fPNHVx — Folashade Soule (@folasoule) November 30, 2021

Edward Mcallister and Tom Daly from Reuters described China’s promises of large-scale assistance in fighting the pandemic:

China will deliver another 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Africa and encourage Chinese companies to invest no less than $10 billion in the continent over the next three years, President Xi Jinping said on Monday. The country has already supplied nearly 200 million doses to Africa, where vaccination rates have fallen behind amid growing concern over the spread of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus, which was first identified in southern Africa. Xi said 600 million doses would be donations and 400 million doses would be provided through other means such as joint production by Chinese companies and relevant African countries. China will also build 10 health projects in Africa and send 1,500 health experts, he said. [Source]

In President Xi's #FOCAC pledge to #Africa, he pledged 400 million doses in joint production.

Currently there are 3 joint productions in place: Sinovac-Vacsera in Egypt, Sinovac-Saidal in Algeria, and Sinopharm-Sothema in Morocco. Only Egypt has already started production. pic.twitter.com/7nVMeaGXr2 — Bridge Consulting (@BridgeBeijing) November 30, 2021

If Beijing is going to increase its vaccine distribution in Africa tenfold from 100m to 1b with 600m flown in from China, they may face a serious logistical challenge given that the current vaccine distribution hub is located in Addis Ababa. https://t.co/JL1bYapSIN — The China Africa Project (@ChinaAfrProject) November 30, 2021

Climate change also found its way into the FOCAC policy-outcome agenda, through the first issue-specific joint statement since FOCAC’s inception:

One of them is the China-Africa Joint Declaration on Climate Cooperation, the first issue-specific joint statement coming out of #FOCAC since its inauguration in 2000. Read the Chinese version here 👇https://t.co/8kBEiAFLxZ — China Dialogue (@chinadialogue) December 2, 2021

More concretely, the two sides would establish a “strategic partnership for addressing climate change” that involves jointly defending the interests of developing countries, strengthening climate South-South cooperation, and expanding cooperation areas. — China Dialogue (@chinadialogue) December 2, 2021

Climate Declaration is a first for the FOCAC. Messages are pretty much as would be expected. Inc. more promises to expand investments in renewables: “中方将进一步扩大在光伏、风能等可再生能源，节能技术，高新技术产业，绿色低碳产业等低排放项目的对非投资规模“ — Tom Baxter 白睿 (@TomBaxter17) December 2, 2021

On the economic and financial front, China agreed to provide 40 billion dollars through credit to African financial institutions, trade finance to support exports, a special trade and economic zone, a China-Africa industrial park, and private investment. Partially due to growing debt concerns, that figure appears to be down from the previous two meetings of FOCAC that each saw commitments of 60 billion dollars in Chinese investment. However, some argue that it is too early to tell, since the final figure depends on how China prices the value of its COVID-19 vaccine pledge. Jevans Nyabiage at the South China Morning Post described how the pivot from government money to private money was a logical outcome of FOCAC 2021:

Deborah Brautigam, a professor of international political economy at Johns Hopkins University and founding director of the China Africa Research Initiative (CARI), said the “huge pledges of loans for infrastructure have completely dried up”. “Beijing is also reluctant to advance funds out of its resources at a time when Chinese citizens are hurting from the pandemic. So, no pledges of grants either,” Brautigam said. She said there was no direct Chinese support given to African governments in this FOCAC pledge. “It’s all about the private sector – trade, private investment, small and medium enterprises,” Brautigam said. […] “China in the past had been increasing its financial commitment to Africa steadily every three years at FOCAC – that trend simply is unsustainable,” said [Yun Sun, director of the China programme at the Stimson ­Centre in Washington]. [Source]

In terms of Finance, China will open a $10 billion credit line for African countries. Bottom line: there are more or less creative ways of sourcing the finances this time. Basically long gone is the finance largesse we are used to seeing in #FOCAC. More human capital investments pic.twitter.com/O7DFAC2Pfe — Lina Benabdallah (@LBenabdallah) December 1, 2021

My quick take: this was the most elaborate action plan so far. Lots of old areas of cooperation expanded, new ones added. Still, the overall impression is a moving away from Chinese state funding into finding more creative ways to source investments, loans, and credits #FOCAC 🎩 — Lina Benabdallah (@LBenabdallah) December 1, 2021

.@business compares China's FOCAC pledges from its 2018 summit with those made at this week's conference in Dakar. @ChinaAfricaBlog rightly points out, however, that this figure could change depending on how the 1 billion vaccine commitment is priced: https://t.co/tZlRAfr8yc pic.twitter.com/3EJcvmX5Z2 — The China Africa Project (@ChinaAfrProject) December 1, 2021

I spoke to @business about #FOCAC2021 finance headline numbers – it looks like a drop from $60bn package in 2018 to $40bn. It's not necessarily a pullback though, more a shift in emphasis. The 10 regional connectivity projects also announced will be key.https://t.co/54UUZAp3i6 — Hannah Ryder (芮 婉 洁) (@hmryder) November 30, 2021

Despite smaller financial commitments on the surface, China sought to paint itself as an invaluable partner to Africa. Leading up to the forum, the Chinese government published a new white paper on Africa, titled “China and Africa in the New Era: A Partnership of Equals.” Chinese corporations also seized the opportunity to spotlight their role in Africa, with Huawei releasing its own “White Paper on ICT Talent Cultivation in Kenya.”

English editions of the final documents from this week's FOCAC conference: 1) Dakar Action Plan (2022-2024): https://t.co/9YIYguJWbU

2) Dakar Declaration: https://t.co/93OXcNsfeU

3) Cooperation Vision 2035: https://t.co/EBYgCPyhQ4

4) Climate Change: https://t.co/IuWFsjWwWb — The China Africa Project (@ChinaAfrProject) December 2, 2021

A white paper titled "#China and #Africa in the New Era: A Partnership of Equals" has been released by China's State Council Information Office. I'm glad to attend the press conference and witness this moment. FULL TEXT：https://t.co/YurzShfAiN pic.twitter.com/TIaco58hcz — 吴鹏 Wu Peng (@WuPeng_MFAChina) November 26, 2021

The White Paper on ICT Talent Cultivation for Kenya’s Digital Economy has officially been launched. It provides relevant findings on the situation of our local ICT talent development as well as clear guidelines & recommendations to better improve existing programs.@UnescoEast pic.twitter.com/W9hrabxYal — Huawei Kenya (@HuaweiKenya) November 25, 2021

#China's New White Paper on #China–#Africa relations being announced at the moment. The new paper ahead of #FOCAC meeting in #Dakar underscores #SinoAfrica cooperation in a "New Era" i.e- China's vision 2035, Xi Jinping Thought, Building a Community w/ Shared Future for mankind pic.twitter.com/qODCBkJWlg — Lina Benabdallah (@LBenabdallah) November 26, 2021

Not everyone views China’s partnership with Africa as being on equal footing. China-Africa media scholar Dani Morales pointed out that while the Chinese government’s white paper touts notions of equality, the section on media lists content flows almost entirely from China to Africa, with very little reciprocity. CDT recently examined imbalances in China-Africa media engagement in an interview with Emeka Umejei, another prominent scholar in that field. Similarly, China-Africa international relations scholar Folashade Soule remarked that amid praise for Chinese investment, the speeches of some African heads of state included subtle critiques of the relationship, with Felix Tshisekedi, President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, stating that the “conditions of the partnership” would gain from being “rectified.”

Section 4 includes a summary of media "cooperation" and it is ALL about content flows from China to African countries. While Chinese media enjoy almost unfettered access to African media markets, there's 0 recriprocity for African media. So much for a "partnership of equals" 2/2 pic.twitter.com/WaCnMLTHyV — dani_madridmorales (@DMadrid_M) November 26, 2021

Another speech with more nuanced perspectives. This time by the Minister of Economy of Senegal🇸🇳 asked for a relationship less centered on debt and more profitable for African economies : "il nous faut plus d’investissements en fonds propres"https://t.co/m8rK0Rmyxc — Folashade Soule (@folasoule) November 30, 2021

Some of the criticism at this year’s FOCAC revolved around fears of Chinese “debt-trap diplomacy.” Fueling these accusations were recent rumors of an imminent Chinese takeover of Uganda’s Entebbe airport, the only international airport in the country, as the Ugandan government struggles to pay off a 200-million-dollar loan from China’s Exim Bank, taken out for the purpose of expanding the facility. The Chinese government denied the rumors of a takeover. Some British and American government officials and scholars, including the head of MI6, have expressed deep concerns about Chinese “debt-traps.” Others have pointed out that Uganda might have simply been using the FOCAC spotlight to obtain a better deal on restructuring its Chinese loan, and argued that Western policymakers have often resorted to smearing China as they struggle to craft positive messaging towards Africa. Encapsulating the debate, esteemed China-Africa scholar Deborah Brautigam criticized the BBC for conspicuously misrepresenting her nuanced views on Chinese debt-traps in response to Western fears:

I quickly listened to the BBC recording (my clip is about 1 hr 50 minutes into the program) and was horrified to find that the only clip they took from the interview was my explanation of the “idea” of debt trap diplomacy and the “conventional wisdom” about the case in Sri Lanka. They completely discarded all the evidence I presented after that about why that conventional wisdom was not correct. Then, they brought in a former adviser to the Trump administration whom he interviewed at some length about the China threat, but again providing no evidence about “debt trap diplomacy” aside from this: “we’ve charted it globally and it’s fairly widespread”. She also repeated the claim that the Chinese bring in all their own workers. The reporter leading the story clearly had his mind made up already about the point of view he wanted to present. My little clip was prefaced by a question I was never asked: “What can we do to combat this?” he said, rather than a question that would have made room for a more balanced discussion of this claim. [Source]

A lot of commentary jumping into hasty conclusions on #Uganda's Entebbe airport being taken over by #China. It's OK to wait a bit to see evidence. It's also OK to imagine a world in which Uganda is playing its cards well by using #FOCAC timing to pressure 🇨🇳 for a better deal. pic.twitter.com/gxNjx3OeKs — Lina Benabdallah (@LBenabdallah) November 28, 2021

Meanwhile UK spy chief gets long interview, and expands debt traps to data traps https://t.co/COYs3HuMX5 — RedRambutan (@RambutanRed) December 1, 2021

Beware the simple narrative:

1️⃣It's wrong to interpret any change through a lens of "#Africa is in #debt distress". That simply isn't supported by data.

2️⃣The #FOCAC2021 commitment to finance 10 regional projects could lead the total spend from #China to be larger than $60bn. https://t.co/r0RCGFhiSt — Hannah Ryder (芮 婉 洁) (@hmryder) December 1, 2021

Cobus van Staden from the China-Africa Project argued that despite Western criticism and smaller ambitions, FOCAC 2021 demonstrated that China is the only external power meaningfully engaging with Africa: