Quote of the Day: Hikvision and Dahua Claim to “Support the Ten Principles of the U.N. Global Compact on Human Rights, Labour, Environment, and Anti-Corruption”

Two Chinese manufacturers of video surveillance equipment—state-owned Hikvision and publicly traded company Dahua Technology—have joined the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) in an attempt to burnish their reputations, which have been severely undermined by evidence that the companies have contributed to human rights abuses of Uyghurs in Xinjiang. Both companies have been subject to restrictions by the U.S., U.K., Australia, and Canada for facilitating the oppression of Uyghurs by providing “highly invasive” surveillance equipment to the Chinese Party-state, underpinning their complicity in what the United Nation’s top human rights body has called possible “crimes against humanity.” Many activists have called for a complete ban on the two companies, and the Uyghur Human Rights Project (UHRP) has strongly urged the UNGC to expel Chinese tech companies that have facilitated genocidal policies in Xinjiang.

Today’s CDT Quote of the Day comes from the first paragraph of two identical Letters of Commitment (LoCs) submitted by Hikvision and Dahua to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as a part of the admission process to the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), a group of 20,000+ companies who commit to socially responsible conduct, particularly in terms of human rights and sustainability:

“I am pleased to confirm that [Dahua/Hikvision] supports the Ten Principles of the United Nations Global Compact on human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption. With this communication, we express our commitment to making the UN Global Compact and its principles part of the strategy, culture and day-to-day operations of our company.” [Source]

A recent report by Internet Protocol Video Market (IPVM), a U.S.-based security and surveillance industry research group and trade publication, provides more insight into how Hikvision and Dahua may be attempting to leverage the U.N.’s stature to rehabilitate their own tarnished reputations without making any meaningful changes: