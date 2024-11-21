Can “Journey to the West” Help Explain A Spate of Killings in China?

A spate of “revenge against society” attacks that have left dozens dead and more injured over the last week-and-a-half have left many in China grasping for an explanation: what is driving these “Xianzhong” rampages?

The short answer is, nobody knows. A longer answer may prove elusive, as censors have diligently scrubbed any serious discussion of the provenance of the attacks from the Chinese internet. Some, in their search for understanding, have turned to China’s rich corpus of literature.

On Weibo, people share passages from Lu Xun’s 1933 essay on Zhang Xianzhong, the peasant rebel who slaughtered a path through Sichuan as the Ming were replaced by the Qing. Lu Xun wrote: “In a way reminiscent of ‘art for art’s sake,’ he seemed to ‘kill for killing’s sake,’ though in fact he had ulterior motives. At first he had no desire to kill, nor did he want to become emperor. It was only after learning that Li Zicheng had taken Beijing and that the Manchus had “breached the Shanghaiguan Pass” that he was forced against a wall and so began to kill, kill … He felt keenly that there was nothing left for him on this earth except to destroy what remained for others.”

Others have reached further back. In the short essay below, originally posted to Weibo, the author asked whether the mass slaughter of innocents has its roots in two of China’s greatest literary works: “The Injustice to Dou E” and “Journey to the West.” Even though the post made no explicit references to the Zhuhai, Yixing, or Changde attacks, censors scrubbed it from Weibo. CDT has translated the post in full: