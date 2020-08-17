Viral Content: Pray for Jade

Posted by | Aug 17, 2020

 is a new CDT series introducing terms coined and used by Chinese during the 2019-2020 COVID-19 outbreak. These terms include both subversive critiques of government policies and nationalistic support of them. Similar terms are being compiled and translated at China Digital Space, CDT’s bilingual wiki, as we expand it beyond the Grass-Mud Horse Lexicon to include short biographies of people pushing for change in China, topical resource pages, and special projects.  

Pray for Jade

#dailyprayerforjade Please please please (Source: Weibo via CDT Chinese)

qí cuì 祈翠

Coded wish for Xi Jinping‘s demise that appeared in February 2020 after he claimed to be “personally” directing the effort to fight COVID-19.

The character cuì 翠, meaning jade or jade-like color, is intended to be read component by component: Xi’s surname (习), repeated, on top of the archaic verb 卒, meaning “to die.” Some riffed on this by writing Chairman Xi (Xí Zhǔxí 习主席) as the roughly homophonous Xí zú Xí 习卒习 (i.e. “die, Xi, die”). CDT Chinese has compiled a collection of posts tagged in the Weibo “super topic” #dailyprayerforjade (#每日祈翠超话#).

The term became a sensitive word on Sina Weibo shortly after it was coined.

Categories : ,,,,,

Tags :,,,

Related Posts

“Pass Down Red Genes”: Images of ByteDance Party-building Activities

Viral Content: Correct Collective Memory

Viral Content: COVID Through the Eyes of Chinese Netizens

COVID Outbreak Threatens Xinjiang Internment Camps as Pressure on Beijing Mounts

CDT Censorship Digest, June 2020: A Power Struggle Over Memory

Xi Critic Xu Zhangrun Released From Detention, Fired From Tsinghua University

Minitrue: Delete Content on Newsweek Issue

Citizen Journalist Arrested After Covering Wuhan Coronavirus Outbreak

Translation: Don’t Speak/Please Remember Them

Rights Lawyers: Xu Zhiyong Formally Arrested; Wang Quanzhang Beaten During Prison Term; Yu Wensheng Sentenced

CDT Censorship Digest, May 2020: Say “No” to Totalitarian Absurdity

Social Media Propaganda Campaigns Show Mixed Results

Translation: “Regulations on Party Members’ Speech and Actions Outside of Work Hours”

CDT Features

SUPPORT CDT

From the Archives

CDT on Twitter

Google Ads 1

CDT EBOOKS

DOWNLOAD EBOOKS

Giving Assistant

Amazon Smile

Google Ads 2

Anti-censorship Tools

Life Without Walls

Click on the image to download Firefly for circumvention

Open popup
X

Welcome back!

CDT is a non-profit media site, and we need your support. Your contribution will help us provide more translations, breaking news, and other content you love.

Donate