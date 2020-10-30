Zhejiang Police Question Wikipedia User for “Scaling the Wall”

Earlier this month, CDT reported that Zhejiang had published the names of individuals and businesses found Zhejiang had published the names of individuals and businesses guilty of circumventing China’s Great Firewall, listing the tools they used, the sites they visited, and the punishments meted out to them—including fines, warnings, and suspension of internet access. The latest screenshot taken of the Zhejiang Provincial Government Services website shows that one netizen in Zhejiang was detained and interrogated by the police for the “crime” of “scaling the wall”:

The screenshot, published on October 28 by Creaders.net, indicates that on October 24 an individual in Zhoushan City was detained from Mingzhuyuan in the Huannan Residential District and brought to a local police station for questioning. According to the case report, the individual downloaded Lantern (which they found through a Baidu search) and used the app to access Wikipedia beginning in 2019. They were given a warning by the police and instructed to stop “illegally connecting to international networks.”

A man in China was caught by police for using VPN to browse Wikipedia. While using VPN has been deemed illegal in China, this is a rare case for the gov to specifically disclose what the VPN is used for: reading wikipedia for research pic.twitter.com/D5SBRAukKi — Tony Lin (@tony_zy) October 28, 2020

All of these lists have disappeared from the Zhejiang government’s website.

