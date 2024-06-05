Mass Censorship on 35th Anniversary of Tiananmen Massacre

Posted by | Jun 4, 2024

On June 4 people across the globe, including within China, commemorated the 35th anniversary of the Tiananmen Massacre. Between June 3-6, 1989, the People’s Liberation Army indiscriminately killed hundreds, perhaps thousands, of Beijing residents to crush a student movement that had occupied Tiananmen Square in wide-ranging protests for democracy, freedom of expression, and against corruption. Commemorations of the anniversary and memorials to the victims are routinely censored on the Chinese internet. June 4 is among the most sensitive dates on the Chinese political calendar. 

Online, the breadth of censorship is breathtaking. A selection of censored terms uncovered by a Citizen Lab tool that tracks search censorship is telling. The video-sharing site Bilibili blocked all searches for “democracy, student movement.” Sogou blocked “Ha Jin, The Crazed,” a novel about the student movement. The Q&A site Baidu Zhidao screened all results for “Yaobang,” the first name of the former Party Secretary whose death sparked the movement. Weibo blocked “square, gather.” Baidu barred searches for “Chen Weiming, sculpture,” a sculptor famous for works commemorating the massacre. The e-commerce site Jingdong even blocked all searches for “international version of Douyin,” meaning TikTok, likely because uncensored information about the massacre is available on Douyin’s global sister app. The above terms make up just a fraction of censored terms. Long-standing bans on candle emojis, the numbers “8964,” tanks, objects lined up in a row, and the phrase “it’s my duty,” persist. 

The censorship has extended into China’s new AI chatbots, large language models (LLMs) designed to answer questions, among other tasks. In testing by a researcher at China Media Project, China’s leading LLM Spark, which previously got in trouble for “disparaging the great man” Mao Zedong, steadfastly refused to answer any questions about June 4 or its political background. On X (formerly Twitter), Chinese science writer Fang Zhouzi claimed that on June 3, Douyin’s AI-assisted search engine refused to answer the question: “What day is tomorrow?” 

Voice of America reported that Weibo, WeChat, Xiaohongshu and other top platforms quietly prevented users from changing their profile pictures and usernames around the anniversary. (In 2022, CDT published a leaked internal corporate guideline mandating suspension of all profile customization features in early June.) A number of video games took similar steps, including “World of Tanks” and “Game of Heroes: Three Kingdoms.” The video game “Battle of the Golden Shovel” unilaterally switched all the profile pictures from accounts that used their WeChat photo to an image of a green penguin. 

The researcher William Farris posted a long thread to X (Twitter) detailing how internet companies censor information about Tiananmen in China: 

At least two Beijing-based foreign embassies attempted to commemorate the date either online or in person. The German embassy lit candles in its windows and posted a video to Weibo with the caption: “Last night, we lit candles in the embassy’s windows.” The post was taken down by censors within 10 minutes. The United Kingdom embassy posted a video showing the gradual erasure of the front page of the June 4, 1989 edition of People’s Daily slowly until all that remained was a blank page, an echo of both the White Paper Protests and the recent blank front page of a Hong Kong newspaper published in protest against Tiananmen-related censorship. Both countries shared their since-deleted Weibo posts to X (Twitter): 

Categories : ,,,,

Tags :,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

Related Posts

Censorship, Surveillance, and Detentions in Hong Kong Ahead of 35th Anniversary of Tiananmen Massacre

Netizen Voices: “Just Change The Definition of a Unicorn”

Chengyu for Xi Jinping’s New Era (Part 2): Malice, Ducks, and Human Resources

Hong Kong Makes First Arrests Under Article 23 National Security Law

Fireworks on Chinese Social Media Follow Death of Iranian President Raisi

Quote of the Day: “Laid Off at 35, Re-employed at 60”

China Censors Discussion of Lai Ching-Te’s Inauguration, Plays Down Taiwan Protests

Censors Delete Tale of Police Overreach in Anti-Fraud Case

TV Song Contest Inspires Nationalist Angst

Google, YouTube Facilitate Hong Kong Government Censorship of Protest Anthem

Chengyu For Xi Jinping’s New Era (Part 1)

Prospects and Wisdom of U.S. TikTok Ban Debated as Company Mounts Legal Challenge

Censorship, Muted Media Coverage, and Public Speculation Follow Guangdong’s Deadly Meizhou-Dabu Expressway Collapse

CDT EBOOKS

DOWNLOAD EBOOKS

CDT Features

Subscribe to CDT

SUPPORT CDT

Browsers Unbounded by Lantern

Now, you can combat internet censorship in a new way: by toggling the switch below while browsing China Digital Times, you can provide a secure "bridge" for people who want to freely access information. This open-source project is powered by Lantern, know more about this project.

Google Ads 1

Giving Assistant

Google Ads 2

Anti-censorship Tools

Life Without Walls

Click on the image to download Firefly for circumvention

Open popup
X

Welcome back!

CDT is a non-profit media site, and we need your support. Your contribution will help us provide more translations, breaking news, and other content you love.

Donate