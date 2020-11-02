Minitrue Diary, February 14, 2020: Authentic Feelings, Poems and Songs

CDT has recently acquired and verified a collection of propaganda directives issued by central Party authorities to state media at the beginning of this year. These directives were issued on an almost daily basis in early 2020, and we will be posting them over the coming weeks. The following directive was released on February 14, 2020.

Reminders concerning reports on the novel coronavirus pneumonia epidemic situation: 1. Positive reports must seek truth from facts, tell of ordinary people’s authentic feelings and real lives, be mindful in reporting, and avoid exaggerating or deviating from the real situation. 2. When publishing poems or songs about the fight against the epidemic, ensure to avoid appearing out of sync with the social atmosphere. (February 14, 2020) [Chinese]

As the COVID-19 outbreak continued to spread through China and across the world in February, propaganda authorities issued near daily directives to contain and shape the narrative surrounding the worsening pubic health crisis. CDT translated several censored poems that were posted to WeChat by a Wuhan nurse in mid-February, and another censored poem mourning Dr. Li Wenliang, the frontline doctor who died on February 7 after being punished for sharing “illegal” information about the outbreak.

