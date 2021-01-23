Translation: “The First Woman To Die by the Divorce ‘Cooling-off Period'”

On January 1, the Supreme People’s Court released the first interpretations of China’s Civil Code, putting into effect the nation’s first comprehensive collection of private laws on personal and property rights. When it passed last May, public attention was fixed on long-running crises of domestic abuse and violence against women in the country, and anger would rise as the year went on to include the grisly murder of a rural Tibetan woman, and a Mandopop star’s spirited advocacy against gender violence. While some initial commentary on the code cited the inclusion of clauses legally defining sexual harassment, protecting reproductive rights, or allowing property rights for LGBTQ+ couples as relative marks of progress, vagueness in the “largely symbolic” legislation was noted, and a lack of certain other protections was lamented.

One point that drew wide concern was the inclusion of a minimum 30-day “cooling-off” period for divorces, which many saw as directly imperiling the lives of women. When the nation’s first civil code went into effect on January 1, The Conversation reported on the resounding concerns:

Chinese feminists feel that their reservations about a newly introduced one-month cooling-off period before a divorce is finalised have been ignored. They argue that it undermines the freedom to divorce and disregards victims of domestic violence. There has been ongoing criticism online about the new rules since May. […] The earliest protest started before the civil code was passed in May. During the internal deliberation of the People’s Congress in May, one delegate, Jiang Shengnan, condemned the divorce cooling-off period in sharp words: “The freedom of the majority should not be restricted just because a few couples can’t sort themselves out.” She also raised the issue of domestic violence. According to the new code, after a couple file a divorce application, either person can withdraw the application during the cooling-off period without the other person’s consent. This rule could be dangerous for victims of domestic violence. Jiang also boldly criticised the suspected real purpose of the cooling-off period. If the party intends to maintain a decent birth rate by keeping marriages afloat, she argued, imposing restrictions on divorce will not work, because people, especially women, will simply refuse to marry. Her comments were widely reported on Chinese social media. […] [Source]

A week into 2020, another grisly spousal murder case highlighted the prevalence of domestic violence; the social, cultural, and legislative disadvantages facing women in Chinese society; and the fatal flaws of the now codified divorce “cooling-off period.”

According to friends and family, Kan Xiaofang dreamed of being teacher. The only of four children in her family to go to junior college, she worked in sales and ecommerce after graduating. Under intense social and family pressure at age 30, she married a man named Yu from a neighboring village in 2014. Her first daughter was born the same year, and five months later she became pregnant with her second. After her youngest daughter was born, a pattern of domestic violence began. Last spring, Kan decided to flee the violence, and took an assembly line job at an electronics factory about a half-hour drive from her home. She worked hard, alternating between day and more lucrative night shifts, but was in constant fear. When she heard that her husband was searching for her, she fled to Wuhan in the late summer. She worked double shifts, lived simply, and saved most of her earnings. After six years of marriage, she filed for divorce in 2021.

Over the New Year’s holiday early this month, she returned to Yangxin to collect necessities and proceed with the divorce. According to her sister, when the two saw an axe near the door of the empty house she used to live in, Kan commented “look, the axe is even ready, I guess he is planning to kill me.” On January 8, after accompanying a judge and workers for a property appraisal for any potential division of assets, Kan Xiaofang was brutally murdered by her husband. A deleted article on the case, archived by CDT Chinese, includes excerpts from a hand-written last testament left for her family on January 7—another sign that Kan saw her fate on the horizon. The excerpt is translated below:

“This time it’s hard to tell whether going home is a good or bad idea. So just in case, I ask family to look for this posthumous letter inside the iron box. It is best if you bury me at whichever place you wish, but if not please scatter my ashes above the Fu River, or down by the shore is also good. But by all means, don’t bury me in Shangyu (Yu’s hometown), for I wish to be peaceful in death. There is no need for a funeral or to select an auspicious date for burial or any other rites, and even more so no big coffin, just a simple urn will do. And I’ve no need for so-called sacrifices to the ancestors, just don’t forget my murderer, and don’t forgive him!” [Chinese]

A January 16 article by WeChat user @青橙故事 begins with an excerpt from another handwritten note showing that Kan feared for her life months earlier. An extended excerpt of the article, which directly implicates the “cooling-off” rule for perpetuating a pattern of violence, is translated below: